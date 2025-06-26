Dominican University and Roots of Peace Forge Strategic Partnership to Promote Equity and Global Peacebuilding

Thursday, June 26, 2025 marks the 80th Anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter at the War Memorial in San Francisco.

SAN RAFAEL , CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dominican University of California and Roots of Peace, a humanitarian organization dedicated to the removal of landmines and the replanting and rebuilding of war-torn regions, are joining forces to advance initiatives that create pathways to success, equity, and peace.This collaboration coincides with the development of a new global center by Roots of Peace founder and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Heidi Kühn. The center—Pegasus Gardens—is located on the McNear Family estate, just across the creek from Dominican, and will serve as a hub for fostering peace through educational partnerships, public programming, and cultural events.Roots of Peace will serve as a strategic partner to Dominican, offering insights and recommendations that will enhance the university’s ongoing growth and commitment to serving students equitably.“Through this partnership, Roots of Peace will support Dominican in expanding its domestic and international network,” said Dr. Mojgan Behmand, Dominican’s Vice President for Academic Affairs. “We are delighted to collaborate with Heidi Kühn, a champion of peace whose roots in Marin County and at Dominican run deep.”Pegasus Gardens is also home to the nonprofit Pegasus Foundation, which serves as a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration through education, NGO partnerships, public engagement, and the arts.Together, Dominican and Roots of Peace will welcome international dignitaries, nonprofit leaders, and government representatives to both Pegasus Gardens and the university. Roots of Peace will have access to Dominican’s community partnership office and conference spaces, with a shared focus on developing resources and researching best practices to promote global peace.Participants will be encouraged to explore how their global contributions can foster peace through meaningful dialogue.“We envision that by gathering luminaries from diverse backgrounds and amplifying their wisdom, we can contribute meaningfully to peacebuilding worldwide,” said Kühn.As part of the partnership, Dominican students will have the opportunity to serve as interns with Roots of Peace. In turn, Roots of Peace employees will be eligible for discounted tuition through Dominican’s Marin Advantage Program (MAP). Tuition reduction scholarships will be available for employees, fellows, and affiliates of Roots of Peace pursuing select bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.Additionally, students affiliated with Roots of Peace and MAP will be invited to participate in programs that offer guidance in college readiness, instill a sense of belonging, and develop the skills necessary for academic and professional success.A World Food Prize Laureate and recipient of the Mother Teresa Award for Social Justice, Kühn founded Roots of Peace in 1997 with a clear vision: turn mines to vines. By replacing landmines and unexploded ordnance with vineyards and orchards, the organization has improved food security and economic stability for over 1.1 million farmers and families across at least seven countries.This new partnership reflects Kühn’s longstanding personal and familial ties to Dominican, further aligning the missions of both institutions around peace, equity, and global engagement.Indeed, the inspiration for Roots of Peace began at Dominican.Kühn’s mother graduated from Dominican College in 1951. As a child, Kühn attended The Garden School, a kindergarten run by the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael. She recalls a moment that deeply shaped her life’s mission.“I was dismissed early from kindergarten by Sister Patricia Lyons on November 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated,” Kühn recalls. “I was told to go home and pray for peace. I’ve never stopped praying. Roots of Peace is the manifestation of a promise I made that day.”“I remain deeply grateful to Dominican,” she added. “Roots of Peace will help unite our global community from the heart of Marin County, California—where the vision of the United Nations began 80 years ago. Together, we will bring the world back home, engaging international communities in peacebuilding through social entrepreneurship.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.