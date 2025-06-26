Exyn Nexys Now Integrated with Trimble DA2 GNSS System

Trimble DA2 GNSS Mounted on Exyn Nexys at a Construction Site Exyn Nexys with Trimble DA2 GNSS Unit Integrated Exyn Logo

Combined Best-in-Class Solutions Deliver Targetless High Accuracy Georeferencing and Drift Correction Using RTK

Adding RTK to the fully modular Nexys solution, delivers unmatched precision with Exyn’s best-in-class mapping capabilities—streamlining workflows and reducing the need for manual input or rework.” — Brandon Torres Declet

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exyn, a leader in advanced autonomy and geospatial intelligence solutions , is proud to announce the integration of the Trimble DA2 GNSS System, an RTK-capable GNSS receiver, with the Exyn Nexys autonomous mapping platform —bringing centimeter-level geospatial accuracy to SLAM-based mobile 3D mapping.This new capability enables users to pair Exyn Nexys’ best-in-class LiDAR-based SLAM mapping with high-precision RTK corrections, allowing teams to georeference and anchor point clouds directly in the field—without relying on ground control points or post-processing workflows. The result is faster, safer, and more accurate decision-making for industries including mining, construction, and critical infrastructure inspection. Intelligently combining RTK and SLAM delivers highly accurate and robust point clouds—even in challenging environments. When paired with the real-time colorization, users gain an added layer of visual context, enabling photorealistic mapping and the extraction of immersive georeferenced 360° imagery for enhanced situational awareness and analysis.“This is a game-changer for surveyors and field teams,” said Brandon Torres Declet, CEO at Exyn. “By adding RTK capability to the fully modular Nexys solution, we're offering unmatched precision with Exyn’s best-in-class mapping capabilities—streamlining workflows and reducing the need for manual input or rework.”With the Trimble DA2 GNSS RTK integration , Exyn Nexys can now:- Deliver real-time, centimeter-accurate global positioning- Seamlessly integrate underground and surface-level scans into unified, georeferenced datasets- Accelerate project timelines by reducing dependency on traditional ground control setups- Improve accuracy and alignment for as-builting, volumetric measurements, construction progress tracking / QA, and mine planningThis enhancement is particularly impactful for hybrid environments where teams operate in both GPS-available and GPS-denied zones. The Nexys with DA-2 enabled RTK allows for seamless transitions between these areas while maintaining global coordinate consistency, enabling Exyn Nexys to serve as a true end-to-end solution for autonomous 3D data capture.The Trimble DA2 GNSS and Exyn Nexys integration kit is available immediately for plug-and-play compatibility.To learn more or request a demo, visit exyn.com.

Topological mapping using Nexys with Trimble DA2

