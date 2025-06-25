Sheila Christensen Releases Groundbreaking Political Guidebook — Gonna Run: Making the Decision to Run for Public Office

A candid, experience-driven manual empowering everyday citizens to assess their readiness for public service.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book:Gonna ‽ Run: Making the Decision to Run for Public Office is a pragmatic, no-nonsense guide for individuals contemplating a run for elected office. Author Sheila Christensen draws from over 50 years of personal experience in the political arena—both as a candidate and a successful campaign manager—to offer readers an unfiltered look at the emotional, financial, and personal toll of running for office. This book isn’t just about winning; it’s about understanding what it takes even to start the race.Unlike typical campaign strategy books, Gonna ‽ Run takes a step back to ask the foundational question: Should you run at all? With heartfelt honesty and hard-earned wisdom, Christensen helps readers evaluate their motives, anticipate the sacrifices, and prepare themselves for the scrutiny, strategy, and stamina required.Key Highlights:• A powerful self-assessment tool for would-be candidates at local, state, and national levels.• Insight into navigating gender dynamics, building a public image, and managing personal disclosures.• Detailed chapters on campaign strategy, volunteer engagement, and effective fundraising.• Proven tactics on public speaking, opponent research, and media interaction.• A guide informed by Christensen’s journey — from unsuccessful candidate to victorious campaign manager for another candidate who followed her advice to a win.• A rare and realistic take on the “decision phase” of political candidacy — a stage often overlooked in other guides.About the Author: Sheila Omoth Christensen is a political veteran with over five decades of experience in campaigns and public service education. Though her bids for office did not result in the election, her strategic insights led another candidate to victory. Inspired by that success, Sheila wrote Gonna ‽ Run to empower others to make an informed, courageous, and well-prepared leap into political life. She offers readers a unique voice — a blend of candor, humor, and mentorship rooted in real-life lessons.

