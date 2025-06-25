PLIGHT - The Thriller that takes on Immigration, Health Care and the Pursuit of Justice

Official Poster Director - MJ Alhabeeb Jr Matthew J. Plumb in Plight

A grieving father and a Ukrainian immigrant forge an unexpected alliance in their search for justice after a tragic hit-and-run upends their lives.

Plight - The independent film that defied all odds, shot during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-vaccine in November 2020, with the cast and crew quarantined in a tiny town in Kansas – is now available to watch on Amazon, and is touring the US for a 10-city theatrical run. After a successful film festival circuit where the film has taken home Best Picture at four Film Festivals and won various awards at multiple Top 25 Film Fests (as ranked by MovieMaker Magazine) including Best Director – the filmmakers and distributor Indie Rights are proud to bring the film to the masses.

“Covid hit weeks before we entered production. We had a name actor attached who dropped out. More funds to raise, and a whole new medical department to assemble to ensure the safety of our cast & crew first and foremost. 8 months later we were going into production with a skeleton crew, a few dollars in the bank and a whole lot of heart. 4 years and 4 Best Picture Festival wins later we sign a deal to release the film, and 4 months after that we premiere in Beverly Hills as we hit theaters nationwide” -Director, MJ Alhabeeb Jr

Set in the heart of the Midwest “Plight” follows a grieving father and a Ukrainian immigrant who forge an unexpected alliance in their search for truth after a tragic hit-and-run upends their lives. Immigration, health care and the pursuit of justice are at the forefront in this story that touches on many themes pertinent to today's day and time.

The film stars Ada Pasternak in her on-screen debut. Known for her career as a violinist and singer-songwriter, Pasternak has garnered over 15 million streams for her hit song “Perfectly Imperfect.” She stars opposite Matthew J. Plumb, best known as the voice of the Premier League on NBC.

Plight is written, directed and produced by Alhabeeb Jr. Heather G. Webb produces, with Steve Straka (“Growing Up Smith”) and Reema Alhabeeb serving as executive producers. Acclaimed cinematographer Wedigo von Schultzendorff (“Igby Goes Down”) serves as director of photography. Emmy-winning editor Justin Lewis also joins the creative team.

“Plight explores themes close to my heart — the power of family, and the lengths we go to protect and honor our loved ones,” says Alhabeeb Jr. “I’m drawn to stories that challenge our moral compass, especially when faced with impossible choices.” -Director, MJ Alhabeeb Jr

Rent or buy PLIGHT on Amazon Prime Video today – or watch the film in select theaters this Summer. Locations and showtimes below:

LOS ANGELES, CA - Lumiere Cinema, Beverly Hills, CA - June 13-19

SAINT FRANCIS, KS - Cheyenne Theater, Saint Francis, KS - July 3

BOULDER, CO - Boedecker Theater - Dairy Arts Center, Boulder, CO - July 6-7

PITTSBURGH, PA - Parkway Theater & Cinema Lounge, McKees Rocks, PA - July 12-13

MILLERTON, NY - The Moviehouse, Millerton, NY - July 17-24

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Kan-Kan Cinema Indianapolis, IN - July 25, 27

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Guild Cinema, Albuquerque, NM - Aug 1-3

ORANGE COUNTY, CA - The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana, CA - Aug 17-18

CARPINTERIA, CA - The Alcazar Theatre, Carpinteria, CA - Dates TBA

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA - Palm Theatre, San Luis Obispo, CA - Dates TBA

ACCOLADES:

Julien Dubuque International Film Festival

World Premiere Showcase

CineWorld Film Festival

Best Narrative Feature, Best Actor, Best Cinematography

Wild Rivers Film Festival

Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography

Orlando Film Festival

Best Director

Bloomington International Film Festival

Best Feature Film

Pittsburgh Independent Film Festival

Best Feature Film

Borrego Springs Film Festival

Best Feature Director

For Tickets, Showtimes and more information please visit:

Website: PlightFilm.com

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Vjfm10zum6s?si=fH86EwvJRcIyE4yQ

Poster: PLIGHT POSTER

Official Trailer

