Dahliasales.com and CYBA Launch AI Best Practice Series for Marine Industry Professionals

Redefining Marine Industry Standards Through Applied AI, Predictive Analytics, and Workflow Automation

SUBLIMITY, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dahliasales.com, in partnership with the California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA), has launched the marine industry’s first AI-focused best practices seminar, introducing cutting-edge artificial intelligence applications to yacht brokers and other maritime professionals.Held this month in Long Beach, California, the seminar showcased practical use cases for AI in lead generation, qualification, and forecasting. The curriculum—developed by Dahliasales.com—guides professionals through applying AI to optimize workflows, reduce costs, and improve sales pipeline visibility using advanced data analytics and prompt engineering.“The impact of AI tools like ChatGPT, Large Language Models (LLMs), and Agentic AI systems is transformational—especially for small- and mid-sized operations,” said Rex Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Dahliasales.com. “By automating repetitive tasks, these businesses can increase productivity without adding headcount, preserving profitability in a competitive market.”Mark White, President of CYBA, added, “This initiative is a game-changer. Our members now have access to the tools and knowledge needed to remain competitive and future-ready in a rapidly evolving industry.”This initiative builds on a nine-month collaboration between Dahliasales.com and CYBA to deliver AI-focused best practices across four key marine industry segments: brokers, boat owners, marinas, and manufacturers. The curriculum will continue to be delivered through statewide seminars in the months ahead.

