From Bounce Houses to Celebrity Baby Showers: Meet the Visionary Behind EZPZ Party Planning

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From humble beginnings to high-profile events, Kimberly Perrymond, founder of EZPZ Party Planning, is taking the event world by storm—and her latest project proves it.Kimberly is the creative mastermind behind rapper Akbar V’s elaborate and widely talked-about baby shower, a stunning celebration that broke the internet with its luxe sage theme design and flawless execution. But for Kimberly, this event was more than a beautiful setup; it was a full-circle moment.Her journey began with a single bounce house and a bold dream to make parties unforgettable. Through relentless hustle, unwavering faith, and a commitment to collaboration, Kimberly built EZPZ Party Planning from the ground up transforming it into a sought-after brand for celebrity clients, curated experiences, and mentorship-driven partnerships."I want people to know this isn’t just about balloons and backdrops," says Kimberly. "It’s about telling stories through events, empowering other planners, and showing women that you can build something extraordinary starting with what you have."With EZPZ Party Planning, Kimberly not only designs luxury events she also creates opportunities. She created a network of women event planners across the U.S., cultivating a culture of community over competition and showing the next generation that success is possible with vision and support.This is more than a moment, it's a movement.Follow her journey and future events on Instagram: @ezpz_partyplanning

