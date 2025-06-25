Yealink Showcases AI-Powered Solutions at Stockholm Launch Event

Yealink Stockholm Launch Event Yealink MeetingBar A50 Yealink Stockholm Launch Event 2 Yealink Stockholm Launch Event 3

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hybrid work becomes widespread across European businesses, the demand for AI-powered collaboration solutions has never been higher. Meeting this demand head-on, Yealink hosted its "AI YOUR WORKSPACE" launch event in Stockholm on 12 June 2025, demonstrating how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing workplace communication. Backed by a 10-year strategic partnership with Microsoft and supported by ecosystem partners Intel and Qualcomm, the event showcases Yealink's vision of a one-stop, future-ready collaboration platform – driven by intelligence, simplicity, and seamless integration across all workspaces.All-in-One That Goes Bigger: MeetingBar A50 With over 40% of all-in-one video bars now deployed in medium to large rooms, the MeetingBar A50 represents the company's answer to this transformation – a next-generation all-in-one video conferencing device engineered specifically for the demands of larger, more complex meeting environments.At the heart of the A50 lies Qualcomm's advanced 8550 processor, delivering a substantial performance leap with 50% greater CPU power and more than 10x the AI processing capabilities of previous generations. This processing power enables sophisticated real-time features, including the company’s innovative IntelliFocus feature, which is intelligent enough to focus on up to four of the last-active speakers while simultaneously providing a full room view. This highlights real-world engagement by dynamically showing relevant speakers for a more natural meeting experience.Other features include precision voice pickup that captures every word clearly, and advanced speaker tracking across the room. The device's triple-camera system also ensures comprehensive visual coverage, while Microsoft's Device Ecosystem Platform integration provides the enterprise-grade security protocols that large organizations require.Smarter Meetings for All: Upgraded MVC SeriesThe upgraded MVC series - Yealink's comprehensive video solution bundle designed for immersive Microsoft Teams meetings in various room sizes - includes everything needed to seamlessly connect and collaborate with internal and external users. Featuring Yealink's audio devices and UVC series cameras, the bundle delivers premium audio and video quality with Yealink HD audio and Noise Proof technology, ensuring everyone's voice in the room can be heard clearly.The enhanced series addresses a persistent challenge in today's hybrid workplace – meeting inequality that leaves some participants struggling with poor visibility or inconsistent framing. Through adaptive multi-camera and multi-lens configurations that respond to different room layouts, the MVC series ensures meeting equity regardless of space constraints. From intimate huddle areas to expansive ProAV installations, the technology creates an inclusive experience where distance from the camera no longer determines participation quality.Powered by Intel's Core Ultra processors delivering 34 TOPS of AI performance, the series brings enterprise-ready AI to meeting rooms of any size. This processing power enables sophisticated capabilities, including dynamic framing that follows conversation flow, automated content capture, and seamless integration across diverse meeting environments, transforming how organizations approach collaborative spaces.ProAV Made Simple: Yealink AV ONE Professional audiovisual installations have long been a complex puzzle for organizations, typically requiring coordination between multiple vendors, software platforms, and intricate integration workflows. Yealink AV ONE eliminates this complexity by unifying premium audio systems, AVoIP encoders and decoders, control systems, and AI-assisted room design into a single, intelligent ecosystem that covers the full AV stack.In short, the innovative platform transforms how integrators approach AV deployments, enabling automatic generation of complete system architectures – from device placement to signal routing – in minutes rather than weeks, massively increasing deployment efficiency in the process. Whether designing a collaborative huddle space, configuring a hybrid divisible room, or scaling up to large training facilities, AV ONE delivers scalable and truly intelligent audiovisual experiences with seamless Microsoft Teams Rooms integration, all managed through streamlined IP networking and centralized control.Personal Collaboration ReimaginedThe modern workplace demands more from traditional communication devices, and Yealink's latest personal collaboration solutions rise to meet this challenge. The company's upcoming SIP T7 and T8 series deskphones represent a fundamental reimagining of desk-based communication, featuring contemporary design aesthetics alongside AI-enhanced audio processing, advanced security protocols, intuitive user interfaces, expanded connectivity options, and improved sustainability credentials.Elsewhere, Yealink also introduced a comprehensive suite of AI-driven personal audio devices designed for hybrid workers. The lineup includes UH4X USB Wired Headsets for desk-based professionals, WH6X ANC DECT Wireless Headsets with active noise cancellation, BH7X Bluetooth Headsets for mobile flexibility, and SP9X USB Speakerphones for personal spaces. Together, these devices form a cohesive AI-powered audio ecosystem specifically engineered to optimize performance, while significantly boosting individual workplace productivity.From boardrooms to desktops, the AI YOUR WORKSPACE launch event showcases Yealink’s vision of a one-stop, future-ready collaboration platform – driven by intelligence, simplicity, and seamless integration across all workspaces. Watch the full replay and explore the new portfolio at yealink.com.About YealinkYealink (300628.SZ) is a global leader in video conferencing, voice communications, and collaboration solutions. With a presence in over 140 countries and regions, Yealink is recognized as a top-three video conferencing provider and leads the global market in SIP phone shipments.For more information, visit yealink.com.SOURCE Yealink

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.