Cala de Mar Resort & Spa Ixtapa Unveils Elevated Culinary Program Inspired by the Pacific

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cala de Mar Resort & Spa Ixtapa, a luxury hideaway nestled where the Sierra Madre mountains meet the Pacific Ocean, is inviting guests to embark on a flavor-driven escape through a new immersive culinary program highlighting Mexico’s coastal bounty.Perched dramatically on the cliffs of Ixtapa’s rugged coastline, Cala de Mar offers sweeping ocean views, private plunge pools, and spacious oceanfront suites. Now, its dynamic culinary offerings—from cliffside ceviche to mezcal masterclasses—are placing the resort at the forefront of Mexico’s luxury food travel scene.Ocean-to-Table Dining at The Seafood MarketAt The Seafood Market, guests are greeted with a chalkboard menu featuring the daily catch—snapper, dorado, octopus and more—sourced locally each morning. Diners can customize their meals by selecting the cooking method and accompanying sauce, with all dishes grilled to order over open flame. The open-air setting, candlelight ambiance, and artisan tableware complete the coastal dining experience.Refined Flavors at A Mares RestaurantA Mares Restaurant delivers upscale, climate-controlled dining—one of the few air-conditioned venues in Ixtapa—with a rotating menu that showcases Mexico’s regional cuisines. Seasonal ingredients and thoughtful wine pairings from Mexico and abroad elevate each course, while panoramic ocean views underscore the setting’s elegance.Casual Cuisine at Las Rocas RestaurantLas Rocas, located poolside, offers barefoot luxury with an all-day menu of comfort food and regional specialties. Guests can start the day with the “Cala de Mar Breakfast,” or enjoy ceviche tostadas, fresh fish tacos and zesty salads crafted from local produce during a leisurely lunch.Cocktails and Sunset at A Mares Terrace BarThe three-tiered A Mares Terrace Bar is the resort’s golden hour destination, serving tapas, sushi, and cocktails. It also features The Tequila Room, a temperature-controlled lounge housing more than 65 premium 100% agave tequilas and mezcals. Guided tastings are offered, along with the opportunity for guests to mix their own signature margaritas.Mezcal Masterclasses with a Guerrero TwistCala de Mar’s Mezcal Class introduces guests to the traditions and terroir of mezcal from Guerrero. Set on an open-air terrace, the class includes a curated tasting of different agave varietals, custom salt-blending with molcajetes, and ends with the creation of a traditional Cantarito cocktail.Private Dining ExperiencesFor special occasions, the resort offers exclusive private dining options including cliffside romantic dinners and beach picnics at secluded coves. Each experience is curated by a personal assistant, with menus crafted by Cala de Mar’s chefs to suit the occasion.

