Food Bank of SJ Unveils New Center for Health, Wellness, and Nutrition, Supported by $1.5 million Gift from Campbell’s

The Food Bank of South Jersey's President and CEO Fred Wasiak talking at the unveiling event on June 24.

New center will significantly expand food security and community health initiatives across South Jersey

The Center reflects our vision for a healthier, more food-secure South Jersey – and Campbell’s is helping to bring that vision to life.” — Lavinia Awosanya, Chief Development Officer, Food Bank of South Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Food Bank of South Jersey announced a $1.5 million gift from The Campbell’s Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Campbell’s Company, to support its new Center for Health, Wellness, and Nutrition – a dynamic space designed to expand access to nutritious food, advance health equity, and provide hands-on education and wellness programs across South Jersey.The announcement was made at an event commemorating the Food Bank’s 40th anniversary, where community partners, public officials, and regional leaders gathered to explore the new Center and hear more about the Food Bank’s innovative, health-forward approach to hunger relief.“This new Center for Health, Wellness, and Nutrition represents a major step forward in addressing food insecurity through health and education,” said Fred Wasiak, President and CEO for the Food Bank of South Jersey. “It will provide critical resources to empower families and individuals with the tools they need to improve their overall wellbeing.”Campbell’s investment is the lead gift in the Food Bank’s capital campaign to establish this Center, which will house a nutrition education teaching kitchen, SNAP outreach, and community learning spaces – all designed to address the root causes of food insecurity through direct engagement, education, and empowerment. With this new space, the Food Bank is poised to expand and deepen its impact across Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties.“We believe in the power of food to connect people and build stronger communities,” said Kate Barrett, President of The Campbell’s Foundation. “The Food Bank of South Jersey has been a critical partner in our work to increase food access and encourage healthy living and we’re proud to support the expansion of these efforts through the new Center for Health, Wellness, and Nutrition to make a lasting impact in South Jersey—our home for over 155 years.”Campbell’s has long partnered with the Food Bank of South Jersey to address food security and community health, having served as an original funder of the Food Bank when it was formed in 1985. Current joint initiatives include the Camden Food Security Collective and Full Futures, both of which aim to improve food security and nutrition for residents and students of Camden and surrounding areas.“This generous support from Campbell’s enables us to take bold action,” said Lavinia Awosanya, Chief Development Officer of the Food Bank of South Jersey. “The Center reflects our vision for a healthier, more food-secure South Jersey – and Campbell’s is helping to bring that vision to life.”The Center’s new teaching kitchen has been named in honor of Ellen Ward, the Food Bank’s founder and first CEO, who helped to launch the organization in 1985 with the vision to nourish South Jersey communities. The Ellen Ward Teaching Kitchen will serve as a hands-on space for cooking demonstrations, nutrition classes, and workforce development – continuing her legacy through education and empowerment.For photos and videos of the June 24 event, visit https://foodbanksj.canto.com/b/UTHNG ABOUT THE FOOD BANK OF SOUTH JERSEYThe Food Bank of South Jersey believes that no one should go to bed hungry. Since 1985, it has been a pillar of hope and support for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties. By distributing safe and healthy food, offering nutrition and wellness courses and partnering with local agencies on sustainable programs, FBSJ works to empower neighbors with the resources they need to thrive. In 2024, FBSJ distributed more than 19.5 million meals through its direct distributions and network of more than 300 community partners. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit and proud member of Feeding America, the Food Bank honors its 40 years of service by expanding its commitment to a healthier, hunger-free South Jersey. Learn more at FoodBankSJ.org.ABOUT THE CAMPBELL’S FOUNDATIONSince 1953, The Campbell’s Foundation has provided financial support to communities throughout North America where The Campbell’s Company employees live and work through direct grants, employee matching gifts, and strategic partnerships with nonprofit organizations. For more information about The Campbell’s Foundation and its work in local communities, visit https://www.thecampbellscompany.com/campbells-foundation ABOUT THE CAMPBELL’S COMPANYFor more than 155 years, The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) (Campbell’s) has been connecting people through food they love. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages.

