Speaker Minor-Brown, Sen. Poore, Gov. Meyer, DNREC Announce Funding for New Air Monitoring Near Delaware City Refinery

The General Assembly, Governor Matt Meyer and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will fund new community air monitoring around the Delaware City refinery.

Funding just added to the proposed Fiscal Year 2026 Bond Bill at the request of House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown and Sen. Nicole Poore, along with matching funds from DNREC’s air program, will go to a proposal by the nonprofit Clean Air Council (CAC) for air monitoring and community involvement. The CAC proposal had been awarded grant money by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in October 2023, but the EPA canceled the grant in March 2025.

The project, now being funded by the state, will add air monitoring at community locations to be selected by the CAC, and build an understanding of air quality and disaster response among area residents through robust outreach.

“The air we breathe affects everything: our health, our environment and our futures. People deserve to know what’s in the air around them, and reliable monitoring systems and access to real-time information will help them do that,” said Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown. “I know from conversations with community members how alarming it was to see the federal funding for air quality monitoring around the Delaware City Refinery cut earlier this year. And in light of recent events, it’s even more clear how urgently this monitoring is needed. Thank you to everyone who has been vocal about this issue — your tireless advocacy for our community has been vital in helping us to work with DNREC and secure state funding to continue this important work.”

“The recent incident at the Delaware City Refinery has encouraged us to explore preventative measures that prioritize the health and safety of all Delawareans,” said Sen. Nicole Poore. “In addition to the introduction of the Pollution Accountability Act, brought forth in legislation by Rep. Lambert, this air monitoring system will provide another tool to ensure clean air for people living and working in our community. We must keep the health of our constituents as our top priority, and these steps will be vital in maintaining a safe environment for all.”

“The health of Delawareans is non-negotiable, and that means ensuring our air is safe for everyone to breathe,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “By funding this initiative, we’re taking meaningful steps to expand air monitoring across our communities, increase transparency and empower residents with critical information. I want to thank DNREC, Speaker Minor-Brown, Sen. Poore and our legislative partners for working together to protect the health and well-being of Delawareans.”

“DNREC currently operates an air monitoring station near Delaware City to check for air issues caused by the refinery, with the measurements publicly available in real-time,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said. “The Clean Air Council grant proposal addresses recent community requests for additional monitoring in the area, as well as for tools that will help the community understand air issues.”

$250,000 of the project cost is included in the FY26 Bond Bill, which must be passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Meyer in the coming week. DNREC will consult with the CAC and fund the balance.

