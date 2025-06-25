Minister Blade Nzimande hosts Ministerial G20 Youth Dialogue, 26 Jun

Africa’s young people face a range of socio-economic difficulties, including persistent unemployment, limited access to quality education, substance abuse, crime, and various forms of violence.

These challenges hinder their ability to access educational and economic opportunities and pose a serious threat to national cohesion and the long-term stability of the African continent.

In response to these challenges and as a tribute to the young people who led the epoch shaping events of June 1976, as part of the G20 Programme of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), will host a Ministerial G20 Youth Dialogue (MG20YD).

The Dialogue aims to engage over 200 young people from South Africa and parts on the African continent, from various sectors, and will be held under the theme:

“Advancing Inclusive Growth for Young People Through Science, Technology and Innovation”.

Through this Dialogue, Minister Nzimande seeks to:

Centralise African youth development within the G20 STI agenda

Showcase youth-focused STI initiatives on the continent and within the country

Assess the impact and relevance of these initiatives to ensure they are youth-centric

Provide a platform for young people to influence STI policy in Africa

The Dialogue will take the format of a one-day outreach programme that will include exhibitions and two panel discussions, comprising some of South Africa’s leading young researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

The panel discussions will focus on the topics “Students Funding Opportunities, Mentoring and Career Development" and “Grassroots Innovations and Youth Entrepreneurs.”

Minister Nzimande will deliver the keynote address. The other speakers include the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Science, Technology, Ms. Tsakani Shiviti, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Limpopo, Professor Mahlo Mokgalong, the MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Ms. Nakedi Kekana, the Executive Mayor of the Capricorn District Municipality, Cllr. Mamedupi Teffo, the Executive Mayor of Polokwane Local Municipality, Cllr. Makoro John Mpe and the Acting Limpopo Manager of the NYDA, Mr Moscow Maepa.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 26 June 2025

Time: 10:00 – 14:30

Venue: University of Limpopo, R-40 Conference Hall, Limpopo Province

