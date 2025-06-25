Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso presides over NARYSEC pass-out parade of 573 rural youth graduates, 27 Jun

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, will on Friday, 27 June 2025, preside over the SA Army pass-out parade of 573 National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) participants, after they successfully completed the Youth Leadership Development Programme (YLDP) from the 4 Artillery Regiment in Potchefstroom.

The participants recruited from 35 district municipalities and 77 Traditional Authorities from seven provinces are presented with economic opportunities including employment, skills training and business development opportunities through the NARYSEC programme.

More than 22 000 youths have been skilled since the inception of the NARYSEC Programme in 2010, in various economic sectors including: Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; Finance, Real Estate and Business Services; Construction and Engineering, Energy and Water; Education and Training; Health, Safety and Security; Hospitality, Tourism and Manufacturing; Information Technology; Mining and Quarrying; Transport, Storage and Communication and Media.

The programme contributes towards the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP) and the Comprehensive Rural Development Programme (CRDP), focusing on skills development for the sector.

The handover ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 June 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: 4 Artillery Regiment, Potchefstroom

Media wishing to cover the event must please send their RSVPs to Mr Jabulani Malinga: 072 460 8805 / Jabulani.Malinga@dalrrd.gov.za or Mr Frank Lesenyego: 071 855 7881 / Frank.Lesenyego@nda.agric.za

Enquiries:

Linda Page

Chief Director: Strategic Communication

Cell: 071 334 3479

E-mail: LPage@Dalrrd.gov.za

