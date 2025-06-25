Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,962 in the last 365 days.

Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni tables Small Business Development Dept 2025/26 Budget Vote Speech in Parliament, 27 Jun

The Minister of Small Business Development, Ms. Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, will be tabling the Department’s Budget Vote for the 2025/26 financial year before Parliament on Thursday, 27 June 2025.

During her address, Minister Ndabeni will provide a report back on the Department’s progress in fulfilling the commitments made in the previous financial year’s Budget Vote Speech.

The Minister will be table the budget of the department of Small Business Development to meet its planned interventions to empower MSMEs, for the 2025/26 Financial Year.  She will further outline key priorities and announce bold commitments for the 2025/26 financial year, highlighting how the Department plans to strengthen support for MSMEs and cooperatives to drive inclusive economic growth.

Subsequent to tabling the Budget Vote Speech Minister Ndabeni will in the evening host a Post Budget Vote engagement with various stakeholders including the Startup20 South Africa Chairperson Mr. Vuyani Jarana, at the 22 On Sloane Cape Town Hub.

The tabling will take place at the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa as follows:
Date: Friday, 27 June 2025
Time: 10:00 – 12:00
Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, Cape Town

Post Budget Vote Engagement will take place at 22 On Sloane as follows:
Date: Friday, 27 June 2025
Time: 16:00 – 19:00
Venue: 22 ON Sloane Cape Town Hub, 39 Somerset Rd, Green Point

Enquiries:
Media@dsbd.gov.za 
Mr. Siphe Macanda: Head of Communications
Mobile: 082 355 2399

#GovZAUpdates 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni tables Small Business Development Dept 2025/26 Budget Vote Speech in Parliament, 27 Jun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more