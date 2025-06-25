Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni tables Small Business Development Dept 2025/26 Budget Vote Speech in Parliament, 27 Jun

The Minister of Small Business Development, Ms. Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, will be tabling the Department’s Budget Vote for the 2025/26 financial year before Parliament on Thursday, 27 June 2025.

During her address, Minister Ndabeni will provide a report back on the Department’s progress in fulfilling the commitments made in the previous financial year’s Budget Vote Speech.

The Minister will be table the budget of the department of Small Business Development to meet its planned interventions to empower MSMEs, for the 2025/26 Financial Year. She will further outline key priorities and announce bold commitments for the 2025/26 financial year, highlighting how the Department plans to strengthen support for MSMEs and cooperatives to drive inclusive economic growth.

Subsequent to tabling the Budget Vote Speech Minister Ndabeni will in the evening host a Post Budget Vote engagement with various stakeholders including the Startup20 South Africa Chairperson Mr. Vuyani Jarana, at the 22 On Sloane Cape Town Hub.

The tabling will take place at the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 June 2025

Time: 10:00 – 12:00

Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, Cape Town

Post Budget Vote Engagement will take place at 22 On Sloane as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 June 2025

Time: 16:00 – 19:00

Venue: 22 ON Sloane Cape Town Hub, 39 Somerset Rd, Green Point

Enquiries:

Media@dsbd.gov.za

Mr. Siphe Macanda: Head of Communications

Mobile: 082 355 2399

