Charcoal Global Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Charcoal Market?

Looking back at recent years, the charcoal market size has been on an upward trajectory. It experienced a growth from $5.64 billion in 2024 to $5.94 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.2%. Diverse applications such as industrial uses, recreational activities, water filtration, medical and pharmaceutical uses, traditional heating, and its alternative to wood fuel have been instrumental in driving this growth in the historic period.

What Does The Future Hold For The Charcoal Market?

Featuring a promising growth forecast, this market size is set to continue its growth spurt in the ensuing years. Projections indicate that it will rise to $7.84 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Responsible for this predicted surge during the forecast period are factors such as the rise in outdoor recreation, utilization of biochar for agriculture, the growing use of activated charcoal in health and beauty sectors, the expanding restaurant and catering industry, and renewable energy initiatives. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period include eco-friendly charcoal production, the use of charcoal in cooking and barbecuing, waste-to-energy initiatives, carbon sequestration projects, and a shift towards online retail platforms.

What Are The Propulsion Factors Behind The Charcoal Market Growth?

A notable contributing factor to the growth of charcoal market is the ever-growing popularity of barbecued food. The practice of barbecuing involves cooking various foods, including vegetables, meat, fish and so on, over an open fire, and charcoal is a typical fuel choice due to its capacity to heat up quickly and impart a savoury, smoky flavor to the meal. The surge in barbecue food preparation has fueled the rise in charcoal usage significantly.

Who Holds The Reins In The Explosive Market?

Domestic and international heavyweights are shaping the charcoal market, with major companies operating in this sector including China National Chemical Corporation Ltd., Bricapar SA, Cooks International LLC, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Duraflame Inc., Kingsford Products Company, Ignite Products, Parker Charcoal Co., Fire & Flavor Grilling Company, and many others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Charcoal Market?

Product innovation is emerging as a significant trend gaining traction in the charcoal market. Companies operating in the charcoal sector are focusing on developing new products to increase their market footprint.

How Is The Charcoal Charcoal Market Segregated?

The charcoal market analyzed in this report can be broadly segmented with respect to product, distribution channel, and application. Product segments include Lump Charcoal, Charcoal Briquettes, Japanese Charcoal, and Sugar Charcoal. In terms of distribution channels, the market is bifurcated into online and offline segments. Meanwhile, applications encompass outdoor activities, the restaurant business, metallurgical fuel, industrial fuel, and filtration.

What Is The Geographic Distribution Of The Charcoal Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the charcoal market, with North America being the second-largest. The charcoal market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, specific countries that this report focuses on include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

