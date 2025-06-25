Syndacast AdBoost Programmatic Platform's Performance Highlights in H1 2025

Tom Nguyen - Syndacast's Managing Director Syndacast Team at an Event in Bangkok

Syndacast reported strong first-half year results for its proprietary programmatic advertising platform, Syndacast AdBoost (excluding search channels).

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syndacast, the leading performance marketing agency in EAPAC specializing in the travel and hospitality sectors, today reported strong first-half year results for its proprietary programmatic advertising platform, Syndacast AdBoost (excluding search channels).

The first half of 2025 highlights:

- 200+ million targeted impressions and 10 million clicks

- 200,000+ on-site conversions, including availability checks and bookings

- Average CTR of 5.49%

- 18% year-on-year growth in campaign performance

These figures underscore the effectiveness of Syndacast’s precision-targeted, intent-driven approach to advertising for luxury hotels, resorts, and travel brands.

Market highlights:

- Thailand topped the charts with 17,860 conversions, driven by strong domestic and inbound demand.

- South Korea recorded over 3,300 conversions and a solid 4.5% CTR, maintaining momentum despite market slowdowns in Q2 and Q3.

- Singapore continued its consistent performance with approximately 5,000 conversions and sustained user engagement.

- United States delivered close to 7,000 conversions, reaffirming the lasting appeal of EAPAC destinations among American travelers.

- Middle East: Campaigns in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman are gaining traction, supported by Arabic-language creatives and premium local placements. Early results show above-average CTRs and growing post-click activity.

- China: With outbound travel rebounding, Syndacast is running high-performing campaigns via top-tier Chinese ad networks, using mobile-first formats and localized content.

- Taiwan & Hong Kong: These markets are stabilizing, with rising CTRs and growing conversion rates as outbound travel resumes.

- Japan: Campaigns aligned with seasonal demand windows have driven higher engagement and conversions. Japan is also emerging as a high-value visitor segment (CPV).

“These results reflect more than just numbers, they reinforce our core belief in performance marketing driven by real-time data, continuous testing, and prioritizing the advertiser’s ROI,” said Tom Nguyen, Managing Director of Syndacast. “Whether we’re promoting a Maldivian beach escape or a luxury urban hotel in Bangkok, our platform is built to attract, engage, and generate meaningful touch-points with intentional travelers worldwide.”

Looking ahead to Q3 and Q4, Syndacast will continue its growth trajectory by expanding its localized ad creatives and deepening its insights across South Korea, the Middle East, and Greater China.

About Syndacast

Founded in 2008, Syndacast is EAPAC’s first and leading performance-driven digital marketing agency, headquartered in Bangkok. With a sharp focus on the travel and hospitality industries, Syndacast stands apart through its data-led approach and commitment to measurable outcomes.



Legal Disclaimer:

