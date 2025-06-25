Piekarski Tree Expands Trusted Tree Removal and Storm Cleanup Services for Homeowners in South Chicago Suburbs

IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As unpredictable weather and aging trees continue to challenge property owners across the South Suburbs, one of the region’s most established names in tree care is stepping up. Piekarski Tree is expanding its residential services under the leadership of new owners Kevin and Aaron, building on a legacy that stretches back nearly four decades.Trusted by municipalities and commercial clients since 1987, Piekarski Tree is now bringing the same professionalism, safety-first approach, and fast response times to more homeowners in communities like Lansing, Mokena, and across Northwest Indiana.“Our crews show up on time, get the job done safely, and leave your yard clean,” said co-owner Kevin. “Whether it’s storm cleanup, a dangerous limb over your garage, or clearing space for a new project, we’re here to handle the heavy lifting—safely and professionally.”With ISA-certified arborists on staff and crews trained in large-scale removals, stump grinding, lot clearing, and brush hogging, Piekarski Tree is equipped for jobs big and small. The company is fully licensed, bonded, and insured—giving residents peace of mind during every step of the process.Unlike many competitors, Piekarski Tree does not offer plant health care or ongoing maintenance programs. Instead, they focus on what they do best: trimming, removals, and cleanup done right.This expansion into residential work comes at the right time. The Southland region faces severe spring and fall storms that leave behind hazardous limbs and fallen trees . Piekarski Tree is storm-ready and available for emergency calls—day or night.One recent client review reads:“They got the tree down with absolutely no damage and finished faster than expected—but still very safely and efficiently… We called a lot of companies, and they were by far the best price and the most confident in taking on the job.”As Piekarski Tree enters a new chapter, their commitment remains the same: keep properties safe, treat customers right, and do every job with care and experience.

