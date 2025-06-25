Gold Standard Automotive Network and Trusted Sale, Inc. Launch Gold Standard Certified Used Car Program Partnership

Gold Standard Certified - Used Car certification Program

New partnership helps used car certification program expand reach to thousands of used car dealers

We're empowering dealers to increase sales and maximize value on every vehicle.” — Ryan Timpson, COO & President - Gold Standard Automotive Network

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Standard Automotive Network (“Gold Standard”) and Trusted Sale, Inc. (“Trusted Sale”) today announced a strategic alliance to introduce the Gold Standard Certified Used Car Program , a turnkey solution designed to enhance dealership performance by leveraging Gold Standard’s recognized warranty network and Trusted Sale’s proven certification framework.Through this partnership, approved dealerships—regardless of brand or size—can now certify and present their used vehicles under the jointly developed Gold Standard Certified Used Car Program, enabling them to:-> Draw in more buyers: Over 60 percent of used-car shoppers begin their search with certified pre-owned options-> Boost service contract sales through added consumer confidence-> Accelerate inventory turnover, reducing holding costs-> Command higher sale prices with vehicles featuring trusted certificationTrusted Sale reports that partner dealerships have seen significant success with the program. “This program has helped double our used-car sales in less than a year,” said Paul Nicholas of Friendly Auto Gallery. Gold Standard’s comprehensive service contract expertise , combined with Trusted Sale’s robust certification standards, offers dealerships a strong value proposition: higher lead generation, standout inventory, improved profitability, and stronger customer loyalty and referrals.“Our collaboration brings together two industry leaders—Gold Standard’s nationwide coverage and Trusted Sale’s certification system—to give dealers a competitive edge,” said Ryan Timpson, COO and President of Gold Standard Automotive Network. “We're empowering dealers to increase sales and maximize value on every vehicle.”“Trusted Sale is proud to partner with Gold Standard to bring a turnkey certification solution to used-car dealers of all sizes,” said Paul Brobson, Founder & CEO of Trusted Sale. “Together, we're transforming the shopping experience with verified quality and dealer support.”About Gold Standard Automotive NetworkGold Standard Automotive Network is a nationwide provider of extended vehicle service contracts and maintenance solutions. With robust mechanical coverage and routine service benefits, Gold Standard delivers peace of mind to drivers while boosting dealer profitability.Visit www.goldstandardautomotive.com About Trusted Sale, Inc.Trusted Sale is the "Trusted Way" to sell and buy a used vehicle. We created a best-in-class automotive "Certification-As-A-Service" platform used by automotive dealers, marketplaces, lenders and wholesalers. The platform automates the inspection, certification and protection of used vehicles - providing unparalleled transparency into a used vehicle's condition and enabling trust and reassurance between sellers and buyers. Visit www.trusted.sale Contact:Gold Standard Automotive NetworkRyan Timpson, COO and Presidentrtimpson@goldstandardautomotive.comTrusted Sale, Inc.Paul Brobson, CEOpaul@trusted.sale

