Tariffs, Trade Wars, and a Tailwind for Indian Apparel Manufacturers

With a truce between the US & China, and uncertainty looming over what comes next, fashion brands are looking to diversify and India is the clear beneficiary.

The situation presents both a challenge and an opportunity for policy recalibration, strategic diplomacy, and long‑term rebalancing of India’s global textiles trade strategy.” — Siddhartha Rajagopal, Director, CTEPC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the aftermath of the recent Trump-Xi trade deal, the U.S.-China tariff battlefield has taken a dramatic turn. While Chinese exporters now face a still-high 55% tariff, Indian apparel manufacturers like NoName are stepping confidently into the breach. With a 90-day truce between the U.S. and China in effect, and uncertainty looming over what comes next, fashion brands are looking to diversify, and India is the clear beneficiary.From Crisis to Opportunity: How India EmergedThe tariff saga began years ago under Trump, but the current administration has not only upheld but expanded the tariff regime, introducing a universal 10% import tariff in April 2025, followed by steep country-specific surcharges.China, long the fashion industry's go-to manufacturing hub, saw cumulative duties hit a staggering 145% before settling at 55% under a temporary truce struck in May. The outcome: fashion brands are actively scouting alternative sourcing markets. India, with its quality, flexibility, and ethical manufacturing , has emerged as the go-to partner.NoName: Filling the China-Sized GapAgile Indian manufacturers like NoName are capitalising on this shift by offering exactly what emerging and mid-sized fashion brands in the U.S. need:- Low MOQs for flexibility- Fast lead times to keep pace with trends- End-to-end services from design to dispatch- Sustainable fabrics and certifications- Transparent pricing and smooth logisticsWith sourcing diversification becoming a permanent strategy, NoName has seen increased traction among both challenger labels and established retailers.The American Fashion Landscape Is ChangingAs the U.S. economy cools, the fashion sector is heating up, with a new wave of digitally native, niche brands focusing on storytelling, sustainability, and speed. These brands need partners who can adapt quickly, ship small batches, and innovate with them.India, and NoName in particular, is fulfilling that need.A Short-Term Truce, a Long-Term ShiftThe current tariff truce between Trump and Xi runs through August 12, 2025, after which duties on Chinese imports could spike again. Meanwhile, the 10% universal tariff for non-China countries, including India, is in effect through early July.Fashion buyers are not waiting for clarity—they’re acting. And many are shifting production permanently, building resilience and reducing geopolitical risk.Conclusion: India’s Time to ShineAs global supply chains evolve, Indian apparel makers are no longer just the backroom suppliers - they’re strategic partners. For NoName and other forward-thinking private label clothing manufacturers , this is not a temporary windfall. It's a long-overdue realignment.As tariffs reshape the global garment map, India is not just stepping in—it's stepping up.

