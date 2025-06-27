Tranzzo Explains the Role of 3D Secure in Enhancing Online Payment Security for Businesses

Why 3DS is important for your business

Learn how 3D Secure verifies cardholders, reduces fraud and chargebacks, and builds customer trust in every online transaction your business processes.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For any business that accepts online payments, customer trust starts with payment security. And when card data is involved, there’s no room for compromise.Tranzzo breaks down how 3D Secure helps protect online transactions — and why it’s essential for both businesses and their customers. 3D Secure (3DS) is a security protocol that verifies the cardholder’s identity during online payment How it works:Customer enters card detailsRedirected to a secure bank pageConfirms identity (SMS code, push notification, Face ID)Payment goes through only if verified3DS is also known by branded names such as Visa Secure and Mastercard ID Check.Key benefits for business:Lower fraud riskFewer chargebacksIncreased customer trustHigher approval rates — when implemented rightWant to protect your business from fraud and chargebacks? Contact Tranzzo

