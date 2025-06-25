Artificial Intelligence Ai In Customer Experience Global Market To Reach $17.75 Billion By 2025

The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Customer Experience Global Market Report 2025 – Market Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025

The artificial intelligence AI in customer experience market is witnessing a surge like never before. Estimated at $13.9 billion in 2024, the market size is set to climb to $17.75 billion in 2025, with a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.7%. The rapid growth can be largely credited to AI's ability to minimize operational costs, its increasing integration with chatbots, a growing influx of customer expectations, and enhanced customer data security along with fraud detection.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The AI In Customer Experience Market Size?

Looking forward to the future, the AI in customer experience market 's exponential growth is expected to continue. It is projected to reach a massive $46.9 billion by 2029, charting a CAGR of 27.5%. The forecasted growth is attributed majorly to increasing use of AI in mobile apps, a burgeoning preference for AI-driven self-service options, rising adoption of real-time decision making, and growing multilingual support. The forecast period will also see trends like the integration of robotic process automation with AI, advanced natural language processing, and the evolution of deep learning models.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The AI In Customer Experience Market?

Boosting the market's upward trajectory is the expansion of digital channels. Digital channels, which include various online platforms and tools utilized by businesses to interact with customers and conduct transactions, are expected to fuel the AI in customer experience market's growth significantly. Through automating personalized interactions, providing real-time support, and analyzing customer data, AI in customer experience enhances digital channels, resulting in improved customer engagement and satisfaction.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The AI In Customer Experience Market?

In the forefront of AI in customer experience market operations are major companies such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Service, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Adobe Inc., Avaya LLC, NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., Zendesk Inc., Genesys Cloud Services Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Qualtrics LLC, Verint Systems Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Aptean Limited, Freshworks Inc., Medallia Inc., Hootsuite Inc., Servion Global Solutions Ltd., Intercom Inc., Ada Support Inc. These key players are developing AI-powered assistants to boost Customer Relationship Management CRM capabilities and give customers instant, accurate responses to their inquiries.

How Is The AI In Customer Experience Market Segmented?

Diving deeper into the market's landscape, the AI in customer experience market is categorized by component, deployment mode, organization size, application, and industry vertical. Further subsegments include solution types, services types, industry types, and more.

What Are The Regional Insights In The AI In Customer Experience Market?

Notably, North America was reported as the top-performing region in the AI in customer experience market in 2024, with regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa also contributing to the market dynamics.

