Alpha Emitter Market to Reach USD 1.44 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Alpha Emitter Market

The Alpha Emitter market is witnessing notable growth driven by increasing demand for targeted alpha therapy (TAT) in oncology.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report on the alpha emitter industry by Mordor Intelligence, the market is projected to grow from USD 0.83 billion in 2025 to USD 1.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period (2025–2030). Alpha emitters, known for their short-range but high-energy radiation, are increasingly being used in cancer treatment due to their effectiveness in damaging cancerous cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissues. The alpha emitter market is seeing increased adoption of targeted alpha therapies, particularly in oncology, as research institutions and pharmaceutical companies invest more in radiopharmaceutical development.Market TrendsRadium-223 and Actinium-225 Drive Clinical FocusAmong the various isotopes in use, radium-223 is widely recognized for its application in prostate cancer, where it has already received regulatory approval. It continues to lead in terms of commercial availability and clinical usage. At the same time, actinium-225 shows promising results in trials for blood cancers and neuroendocrine tumors. These two isotopes are currently at the center of pharmaceutical research and development, with several industry players working to scale up production and broaden their therapeutic applications.Hospitals Remain Key End Users for Alpha EmittersHospitals are the primary end-user segment for alpha emitter-based therapies. Their infrastructure supports the safe handling of radioactive substances and allows for close patient monitoring. The availability of trained nuclear medicine personnel in hospital settings further supports the safe delivery of these treatments. As more radiopharmaceuticals gain approval and enter clinical use, hospitals are expected to remain central to patient access and distribution.アルファ放出体市場について詳しく読む - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/alpha-emitters-market?utm_source=einpr Industry Response and OutlookThe industry is responding to growing clinical demand by expanding production of key isotopes like actinium-225 and radium-223. Pharmaceutical firms and research institutions are collaborating to advance targeted alpha therapies. With increasing regulatory approvals and wider hospital adoption, the market outlook remains strong, driven by precision oncology and investment in nuclear medicine infrastructure.Major PlayersThe market is led by major pharmaceutical and radiopharmaceutical companies such as Bayer AG, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd RadioMedix Inc., Novartis AG also feature prominently in the competitive landscape.ConclusionThe alpha emitter market is steadily advancing, fueled by its growing relevance in targeted cancer therapies and increasing demand for radiopharmaceuticals. While supply-side constraints persist, efforts to scale production and expand clinical usage are creating momentum across regions. As awareness and clinical success of alpha-based treatments grow, the market is poised for continued investment and expansion through 2030.Read more about the Alpha Emitter Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/alpha-emitters-market?utm_source=einpr Related Reports from Mordor Intelligence Nuclear Medicine Therapeutics Market : Forecast to reach USD 10.67 billion by 2030 from USD 4.33 billion in 2025.Positron Emission Tomography Market: Expected to grow to USD 1.36 billion by 2030 from USD 1.13 billion in 2025. https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/positron-emission-tomography-pet-market?utm_source=einpr Europe Nuclear Medicine Market : Forecast to reach USD 7.97 billion by 2030, from USD 4.95 billion in 2025.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.