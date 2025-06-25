Outsourced CFO Named Among Top 50 Modern Accounting Firms Globally

Ranked #33 globally by Future Firm, Outsourced CFO is recognised for redefining accounting through innovation, cloud finance, and modern leadership.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO), an internationally operating financial consultancy known for its work with businesses ranging from start-ups to publicly listed companies, has been ranked #33 on Future Firm’s prestigious 2025 list of the Top 50 Modern Accounting Firms in the world.

The list, curated by accounting industry authority Future Firm, celebrates accounting firms that are redefining the profession through innovation, leadership, and modern practices. OCFO’s recognition on the list places it alongside the most forward-thinking firms globally and underscores its role as a trailblazer in financial strategy, cloud accounting, automation solutions, and financial recruitment.

“Being recognised on this global list is a reflection of the incredible people at OCFO and the inspiring clients we serve,” said Jacques le Grange, Co-founder of Outsourced CFO. “This moment validates years of focused effort, intentional scaling, and a deep belief in empowering the businesses of tomorrow.”

Founded in Cape Town, South Africa in 2013 by Jacques le Grange, Louw Barnardt, and Dana Pretorius, Outsourced CFO has grown from a boutique consulting firm into a team of over 100 professionals serving over 1300 clients globally. In the past year, the firm has made strategic moves to solidify its global footprint in Cape Town, the New York Metropolitan area, and London, allowing them to better support international clients and engage with global capital markets.

The firm’s services include outsourced CFO services, cloud accounting, financial automation solutions, talent solutions, and funding preparation services to all types of businesses, making OCFO a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, from early-stage ventures to established enterprises.

The company’s modern approach to accounting has earned it widespread acclaim. It was named one of Fast Company South Africa’s Most Innovative Companies in 2017 and 2019, and more recently received Xero Partner of the Year honours in 2024.

When asked what strategic shift had the most positive impact on OCFO’s growth, Le Grange shared, “Empowering leaders of client divisions – CFO, bookkeeping, automation, talent solutions – to run their service lines with autonomy has been a game-changer. It has allowed us to scale consistently while maintaining quality and culture.”

OCFO’s leadership style reflects a deep commitment to building scalable systems and investing in people. But Le Grange is quick to acknowledge that growth hasn’t come without hard lessons: “Get the right people on board. Don’t shop while hungry,” he said. “Hiring well and building the right team is everything.”

“We believe that African talent and solutions are increasingly relevant on the global stage,” said co-founder Louw Barnardt. “This recognition highlights that it’s possible to build a world-class business from the southern tip of Africa – and to take that expertise into the global market.”

With the recent successful expansion into New York and London, OCFO is poised to become the go-to financial partner for venture-backed companies, scale-ups, and impact-driven entrepreneurs worldwide.

For more information about the firm, or to contact one of the team, please visit www.ocfo.com

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO is a leading financial strategy and cloud accounting firm, helping entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses scale with confidence. Founded in South Africa and serving clients globally, the company provides fractional CFO services, cloud accounting implementation, strategic finance advisory, and talent solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. By combining deep financial expertise with cutting-edge technology, OCFO empowers founders to make smarter decisions, stay compliant, and unlock long-term growth. Learn more at www.ocfo.com



