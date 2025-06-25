Action Paving LLC Expands Services in the Hudson Valley as Demand for Infrastructure Repair Surges
Action Paving LLC Expands Services in the Hudson Valley as Demand for Infrastructure Repair SurgesMIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to growing regional infrastructure challenges and heightened demand for reliable sitework, Action Paving LLC, a Middletown-based asphalt and paving contractor, has announced a service expansion across Orange County and surrounding areas. The move comes as local governments and property owners face rising costs to repair driveways, parking lots, and private roads damaged by extreme seasonal weather.
Founded in 2005, Action Paving has served the Hudson Valley for nearly two decades, providing asphalt installation, resurfacing, sealcoating, drainage correction, and excavation services. Owner Samson Stanley says the company is scaling operations to meet increased requests for long-term pavement solutions.
“We’ve seen a significant uptick in calls from both homeowners and commercial clients looking for durable, budget-conscious resurfacing options,” said Stanley. “People are realizing that preventive maintenance is no longer optional—it’s essential.”
According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the U.S. continues to face a $786 billion backlog in road and bridge repairs. While much of that burden falls on public infrastructure, private and residential pavement is also at risk, especially in climates with heavy freeze-thaw cycles like New York’s.
In addition to service upgrades, Action Paving has committed to expanding its workforce, with plans to hire and train several new field crew members in 2025. The company also confirmed the addition of new equipment aimed at reducing project timelines and improving energy efficiency during the asphalt paving process.
Local officials note that trusted contractors are key to keeping up with regional infrastructure demands. “We’ve had too many cases where unlicensed paving crews leave a mess behind,” said a spokesperson for the Orange County DPW. “Companies like Action Paving help maintain high standards while supporting the local economy.”
The expansion comes amid growing public interest in resilient infrastructure and sustainable land use. While Action Paving remains a privately held business, Stanley says transparency and accountability are central to their long-term model.
“We don’t just work in this region—we live here. That means showing up, doing it right, and standing behind what we build,” he said.
Action Paving LLC is a family-owned paving and excavation contractor headquartered in Middletown, NY. Since 2005, the company has served Orange County and the greater Hudson Valley with asphalt paving, resurfacing, sealcoating, tar-and-chip, overlays, and drainage solutions for both residential and commercial clients.
