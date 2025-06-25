Inno Air Louvre by Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd. Wins Gold in A' HVAC Awards

Inno Air Louvre

Innovative Louver-Style Outdoor Air Conditioning Unit Recognized for Excellence in Design and Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of design, has announced Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd . as a winner in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design category for their innovative work, "Inno Air Louvre." This prestigious award celebrates the exceptional design and functionality of the louver-style outdoor air conditioning unit, which addresses key challenges in the HVAC industry.Inno Air Louvre's unique design aligns with current trends in the HVAC industry, focusing on energy efficiency, user comfort, and environmental friendliness. By incorporating rotatable and closable blades, the unit effectively directs airflow away from pedestrians, ensuring a more pleasant experience in both summer and winter. This innovative feature demonstrates the design's relevance to the needs of both users and the industry as a whole.The award-winning design stands out for its intelligent sensing capabilities, which allow the blades to automatically rotate or close when pedestrians are detected nearby. This functionality solves a common problem associated with traditional outdoor units, which often blow large amounts of air directly at passersby. Additionally, the use of graphene material for the heat exchanger fins and bamboo products for the fan blades enhances the unit's durability, environmental friendliness, and aesthetic appeal.The recognition of Inno Air Louvre by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd.'s commitment to innovation and excellence in the HVAC industry. This achievement is expected to inspire future designs and contribute to the advancement of industry standards, as the company continues to develop high-quality, user-centric solutions for indoor comfort systems.Project MembersInno Air Louvre was designed by a talented team from Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd., including Menglin Xie, Jinghong Zhang, Yuhui Xu, Yuxin He, Haiping Hou, and Xiaojun Yuan, who collaborated to bring this innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd.Founded in 2006, Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive solution provider for indoor comfort systems and industrial and agricultural cooling and heating systems, with heat pump technology at its core. The company is deeply engaged in four major sectors: new energy, intelligent manufacturing, home appliances, and new retail, providing high-quality products and services to global customers. Zhongguang Electric Group upholds the corporate mission of "creating a better life with technology" and strives to deliver green, healthy, comfortable, and intelligent experiences to users worldwide.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, consisting of design professionals, HVAC industry experts, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Golden A' Design Award celebrates designs that push boundaries, inspire future innovations, and contribute to the advancement of the HVAC industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition is open to entries from all countries and is organized across multiple industries. The A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by showcasing and celebrating innovative designs that positively impact society. Through a rigorous selection process, the award motivates designers and brands to develop groundbreaking products and projects that benefit the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.