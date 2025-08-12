Orange Park Painting Contractor Named 'Best of Clay 2025' for Superior Craftsmanship

1st Coast Painting Logo Best of Clay 2025 Exterior Painting in Orange Park Interior Painting in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK , FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1st Coast Painting & More Inc., a veteran-owned painting company serving Clay County since 2005, has been awarded the prestigious Best of Clay 2025 recognition. This distinction celebrates local businesses that demonstrate exceptional service quality, professional excellence, and unwavering community trust.The award recognizes the company's commitment to maintaining high standards in both residential and commercial painting services throughout Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Fleming Island, and Middleburg communities. Under the leadership of Air Force veteran Bryan Ruiz, the company has established itself as a cornerstone of Clay County's home improvement sector."My military service shaped not just our company's operational approach, but our core values," says Bryan Ruiz, owner of 1st Coast Painting. "The Air Force taught me the importance of precision, punctuality, and integrity - principles that we've incorporated into every aspect of our business. This recognition validates our commitment to these values and our dedication to serving our community."The company's selection for the Best of Clay 2025 award was influenced by several distinguishing factors, including their unique approach to business operations. Unlike many contractors, 1st Coast Painting maintains a no-deposit policy, accepting payment only upon customer satisfaction. This customer-first approach, combined with their use of premium products and employment of directly-hired, background-checked professionals, has earned them a reputation for reliability and excellence."We've built our business on transparency and trust," Ruiz explains. "From our fixed-rate pricing structure to our commitment to using only premium materials, every decision we make is focused on delivering value to our customers. We treat each project as if we were working on our own property."The company's comprehensive service offerings have expanded beyond traditional painting to include specialized services such as cabinet repainting, pressure washing, screen enclosure cleaning, and pool deck maintenance. This full-service approach has allowed them to meet diverse customer needs while maintaining consistent quality across all service lines.Their military-precision approach to project management has resulted in an impressive portfolio of successfully completed projects throughout Clay County. The company's attention to detail extends to their professional appearance and job site management, with uniformed crews arriving in marked company vehicles and maintaining organized, clean work areas."What sets us apart is our holistic approach to customer service," adds Ruiz. "From our initial free estimate to our final walkthrough, we ensure every detail meets our exacting standards. We don't use subcontractors, which allows us to maintain consistent quality control and build lasting relationships with our clients."The Best of Clay recognition program evaluates local businesses based on multiple criteria, including customer satisfaction, professional excellence, community involvement, and business practices. Winners are selected through a rigorous process that considers customer testimonials, industry performance metrics, and business integrity.1st Coast Painting's commitment to the community extends beyond their painting services. As a veteran-owned business, they understand the importance of giving back to the community that has supported them for nearly two decades. Their involvement in local initiatives and their support of community development has strengthened their ties to the Clay County area."This award belongs not just to our team, but to our loyal customers who have trusted us with their homes and businesses over the years," says Ruiz. "Their support and feedback have helped us continuously improve and maintain the high standards that this award represents."Looking ahead, 1st Coast Painting plans to continue their tradition of excellence while exploring new ways to serve their community. The company offers financing options for larger projects, making professional painting services more accessible to local homeowners and businesses.About 1st Coast Painting & More Inc.Founded in 2005 by Air Force veteran Bryan Ruiz, 1st Coast Painting & More Inc. is a family-owned and operated painting contractor serving Clay County and surrounding areas. The company provides comprehensive interior and exterior painting services for both residential and commercial properties, with a focus on quality workmanship and customer satisfaction. Their services include interior and exterior painting, commercial painting, pressure washing, screen enclosure cleaning, pool deck cleaning, and cabinet repainting. For more information about their services or to schedule a free estimate, visit https://1stcoastpainting.com/ or call (904) 962-0387.

