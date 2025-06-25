Waste Sorting Robots Market to Soar to $10.1 Billion by 2031, Exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022

Waste Sorting Robots Market Research, 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 " The waste sorting robots market size was valued at $1.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031. Waste sorting robots are machines that sort out the various types of waste products and materials. The robot for waste management system is so designed that the robot that consists of two hands is capable of sorting 4000 selection per hour, which is more than the number of sorting a human can do. The use of sorting robot is very effective in waste management process.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08250 Rise in environmental related concerns to waste recycling is projected to cater to growth of the market. Use of data analytics, sorting robots, and disposal of waste material & garbage monitoring systems to handle waste effectively are anticipated to propel growth of the market. However, high capital investments associated with waste sorting robots is anticipated to hamper waste sorting robots market growth. Technological advancements and rise in adoption of sorting robots in developing countries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for waste sorting robots companies during the forecast period.During the lockdown, owing to coronavirus situation, various manufacturers in the market had to stop their business production in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted sales of waste sorting robots companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials led to halt in supply of waste sorting robots. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of waste sorting robots companies and the waste recycling industry at their full-scale capacities. Key players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the waste sorting robots market opportunities.Adoption of recycling robots transform the economics of material recovery facilities by automating sorting. Various types of robots are used for sorting recyclable waste such as robotic arm, gripper & AI-Vision system, and conveyor system, which is expected to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, these robots are used extensively in automation of recycling procedures to improve the profits and reduce overhead cost. Expansion of medical, e-commerce, construction, and automotive sectors in developing countries in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA have adopted waste sorting robots solutions for various sorting and recycling process, and this is expected to provide higher growth rate in the market. Key players have developed new innovations in sorting robots with enabling sensor based, IoT, AI and remote monitoring systems. In addition, intense competition has been witnessed within waste management processes. Major players have adopted partnership and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of waste sorting robots market. For instance, in November 2021, Zen Robotics and the Eberhard Group have become the partner to circulate and retain complete value of mixed demolition waste with AI based technologies. This improves the productivity and the sorting and recycling solutions of the company.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08250 The waste sorting robots market is segmented on the basis of waste sorting type, application, size, and region. On the basis of waste sorting type, the market is segmented into plastic products sorting, metallic waste sorting, wood & bricks sorting, and others sorting. In 2021, the plastic product sorting segment accounted for the largest share of 38.5% of the overall waste sorting robots industry.By application, the market is segmented into waste sorting and recycling. The waste sorting segment held the largest market share of 76.39% in 2021. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into municipality and industrial. The municipality segment held the largest market share of 86.16% of the market in 2021. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America region will dominate the market in 2021.Key Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging waste sorting robots market trends and dynamics.By waste sorting type, the plastic products sortings egment dominated the waste sorting robots market share, in terms of revenue in 2021By end user, the municipality segment registered highest growth in the global market in 2021.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The report provides an extensive analysis of the market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.In-depth waste sorting robots market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2031.The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global waste sorting robots industry.The global waste sorting robots market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08250

