Smarter Battery Care: leagend Releases BA510 with Real-Time Diagnostics and Data Storage

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the automotive and energy storage industries evolve toward smarter, data-driven operations, the demand for precise, real-time battery diagnostics is rapidly increasing. Responding to this growing market need, leagend introduces its latest innovation — leagend BA510 Color Screen Battery Tester. Designed for professionals managing 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries, leagend BA510 delivers enhanced accuracy, multi-system diagnostics, and intuitive operation in a compact, workshop-ready device.For over 20 years, leagend has led the market in developing cutting-edge battery testing and monitoring technologies. The addition of leagend BA510 reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to smarter, faster, and more reliable battery diagnostics for automotive workshops, fleet service centers, and industrial maintenance teams.A Versatile, All-in-One Battery and System Testerleagend BA510 offers a full spectrum of diagnostic functions. It accurately tests Cold Cranking Amps (CCA), internal resistance, voltage levels, and evaluates both the State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH) of lead-acid batteries. Its versatile platform supports 6V and 12V battery systems, making it suitable for a wide variety of vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.In addition to battery testing, leagend BA510 also checks 12V and 24V vehicle starting and charging systems, providing a comprehensive overview of overall electrical health.What sets leagend BA510 apart is its 2.0-inch TFT color screen, delivering clear, real-time data visualization. The device also features real-time voltage curve displays, which can be recorded for up to 120 seconds and reviewed later — an invaluable feature for performance trend analysis and troubleshooting.Smarter Features for Modern Workshopsleagend BA510 comes equipped with several smart features that enhance operational efficiency. Its one-key quick test function allows for continuous batch testing or rapid voltage curve monitoring, streamlining workflows in busy maintenance environments.Technicians can save up to 1,400 historical test records, including battery, starting, and charging system test results, as well as voltage curve data. This allows for efficient recordkeeping and trend tracking over time.To further improve usability, leagend BA510 includes built-in LED lights for low-light conditions and integrated reverse connection and short circuit protection, ensuring both safety and convenience during operation.Test results can also be printed directly via a USB connection to a computer, making it easy for workshops to document and share reports with customers.Reinforcing leagend’s Battery Tester PortfolioThe launch of leagend BA510 strengthens leagend’s already extensive battery tester product line. Alongside popular models like leagend BA4000, leagend BA2000, and leagend BA640, leagend BA510 fills the mid-range niche for users seeking a balance between advanced functionality and everyday usability. The leagend BA4000 is an advanced tester with a printer for testing 6V/12V/24V lead-acid batteries and 12V/24V vehicle systems. The leagend BA2000 is a powerful tester with a printer for testing 12V lead-acid batteries and 12V/24V vehicle systems.The leagend BA640, the flagship model, offers high-end features such as a large color display, print capability, and robust data storage.Together with the leagend BA510 , these products establish leagend as a one-stop supplier for battery diagnostic tools tailored to every operational scale.A Future-Proof Solution for Smarter Diagnostics“With leagend BA510, we’ve brought a smarter, more intuitive diagnostic solution to market,” said the Product Director at leagend. “This device provides professional workshops and fleet operators with the advanced features they need to work faster, safer, and more accurately, without sacrificing ease of use.”As vehicles become more electrified and energy storage systems grow in complexity, leagend remains committed to delivering intelligent, data-driven solutions that improve safety, reliability, and operational efficiency worldwide.About leagendFounded in 2005, leagend is a technology-driven and product-focused manufacturer specializing in automotive diagnostic tools, battery testing, and power management solutions. With over 20 years of experience, leagend has earned global recognition for its advanced OBD II diagnostic tools, which hold an irreplaceable position in the international market thanks to their robust technology and continuous innovation.Beyond diagnostics, leagend is renowned for producing some of the industry’s most precise battery testers, ultra-low power consumption battery monitors, and intelligent 8-step battery chargers. Today, leagend continues to lead the industry with a commitment to smart, reliable, and high-performance solutions for automotive, energy storage, and industrial applications worldwide.

