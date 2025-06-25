Waste Paper Management Market to Reach $96.1 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022

Waste Paper Management Market Size, Share, Competitive

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ," The waste paper management market size was valued at $42.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $96.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.Paper waste prevention is the practice of reducing or eliminating paper use so that the potential for paper to be used inefficiently or disposed is prevented in the first place.The waste paper management market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market owing to increasing concern over depletion of environmental resources in growing nations of Asia-Pacific. The demand for recycled paper is increasing by about 7-8% annually in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific. Further, rise in urban population is expected to result in growth in waste generation.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16045 In addition, rise in industries and commercial sectors has also led to rise in amount of waste. Moreover, environmental problems, such as soil, water, and air pollution have increased, owing to unplanned waste dumping over last few years. Environmental awareness has significantly fueled the demand for waste paper management systems in developed countries. Furthermore, government is implementing certain stringent laws in different developing countries considering the need for effective paper waste management. This in turn is expected to drive the waste paper management market growth.However, during the pandemic various companies manufacturing waste paper management systems such as waste paper compactor and waste paper recycling machined had to stop their manufacturing business in different countries such as U.S., China and India. On the contrary, initialization of manufacturing activities owing to introduction of vaccines for prevention of disease is slowly anticipated to reopen the waste paper management market manufacturing companies.During lockdown, owing to coronavirus, the waste production mainly increased from residential areas as compared to industrial and commercial centers, as industries and offices were partially or completely shutdown, so very less industrial and commercial waste was generated. Further, decline in production of new goods led to fall in demand for recyclable material, such as rubber and plastic. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-initiation of waste management companies and waste paper management market at their full-scale capacities.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16045 The waste paper management market is segmented on the basis of service, type, source, and region. On the basis of service, the market is divided into collection & transportation, recycling, incineration, and disposal. By type, it is classified into containerboard, newsprint, and tissue. By source, it is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. Region-wise, the global waste paper management industry analysis is conducted across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).The major players profiled in the global waste paper management market analysis include, Cascades Recovery, DS Smith, Eco Waste Solutions, Georgia-Pacific, Harris Waste Management Group Inc., Hills Group, International Paper, Kenburn Waste Management Limited, Macpresse Europa, Mondi, Premier Waste Management Limited, Reliable Paper Recycling, Sappi, Veolia, WestRock Company, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., and Zero Waste Energy LLC.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16045 Key Findings of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global waste paper management market trends and dynamics.Depending on service, the recycling segment generated largest revenue in 2021.By type, the containerboard segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.By source, the non-residential segment dominated the market in 2021.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global waste paper management market share during the forecast period.The report provides an extensive analysis of the global waste paper management market opportunities of the market.The global waste paper management market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

