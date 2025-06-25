G2 Recognizes Scorebuddy as Enterprise Call Center QA Leader

Scorebuddy QA

Scorebuddy earns top recognition in G2’s Summer 2025 Report, praised for customer satisfaction and excellence in QA performance.

This G2 recognition reflects our customers' success. We're proud to support QA teams in simplifying processes, boosting performance, and enhancing the customer experience.” — Derek Corcoran, CEO & Founder, Scorebuddy

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scorebuddy, the leading Quality Assurance (QA) and performance management platform for contact centers, has been named a Leader in G2’s Summer 2025 Report. This recognition is based entirely on customer reviews and satisfaction scores, underscoring Scorebuddy’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in QA software.G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, evaluates products based on verified user feedback. In the latest report, Scorebuddy received top ratings across multiple categories, including Ease of Use, Customer Support, and Implementation, reaffirming its reputation as a customer-centric platform that drives tangible improvements in contact center performance.Highlights from the G2 Summer 2025 Report:- Leader in QA Software and Call Center Quality Assurance Categories- High Performer in Contact Center Workforce Optimization- Top scores for Ease of Doing Business and Quality of Support- Users praised Scorebuddy’s intuitive UI and customizable scorecardsCustomers cited Scorebuddy’s impact on streamlining quality assessment, enhancing agent coaching, and generating actionable insights for team development. One G2 reviewer noted, “Scorebuddy has transformed how we manage quality assurance. The scorecards are flexible, the dashboards are insightful, and the support team is always helpful.”With a growing number of contact centers facing increasing customer demands and regulatory pressure, quality assurance has become more vital than ever. Scorebuddy empowers organizations to scale QA efforts, automate workflows, and track performance with clarity—all in one platform.The continued recognition from G2 follows Scorebuddy’s recent innovations, including enhanced AI-powered analytics and real-time QA dashboards, further positioning the company as a pioneer in the contact center performance space.To learn more about Scorebuddy or to read the full G2 Summer 2025 Report, visit https://www.scorebuddyqa.com/g2-report-summer-2025

