Global Palm Oil Market Edition 2025: Industry Size to Reach USD 77.54 Billion by 2033, CAGR of 3.42%.

Global palm oil market projected to grow at 3.42% CAGR, reaching USD 77.54 Billion by 2033 amid rising demand in food, biofuel, and cosmetics sectors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Palm Oil Market Report by Application (Household Cooking, Food & Beverages, Oleo Chemicals, Personal Care, Animal Feed, Bio-fuel), and Region 2025-2033”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global palm oil market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.The global palm oil market size reached USD 57.2 Billion in 2024 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 77.5 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.42% during 2025-2033.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/palm-oil-processing-plant/requestsample Global Palm Oil Market Dynamics:Growing Uses in Food and Beverage Sector:World's palm oil industry is largely spurred by its wide usage in the food and beverage sector. Palm oil's convenience, economic viability, and favorable physical characteristics, like its semi-solid nature at room temperature and high oxidative stability, render it a favorite in numerous food items, like cooking oils, processed foods, bakery products, confectioneries, and margarines. The rising population of the world along with changing dietary habits and increasing demand for convenience foods and processed foods continues to drive the use of palm oil in this industry. In addition, functional properties of palm oil, including that it can deliver texture as well as stability, are helping its extensive usage in food applications, promoting continuous market growth.Increasing Demand from Biodiesel and Oleochemical Industries:Apart from its paramount position in the food sector, palm oil demand is also witnessing significant traction in the biodiesel and oleochemical industries. Palm oil and its byproducts are major feedstocks for the manufacture of biodiesel, spurred by government incentives and initiatives towards the use of renewable energy sources and decreased dependence on fossil fuels. The growing emphasis on renewable energy and the adoption of biofuel blending requirements in different nations are likely to further support the demand for palm oil in biodiesel. Likewise, the oleochemical sector uses palm oil fractions to manufacture a vast range of chemicals employed in the production of soaps, detergents, cosmetics, and other industrial chemicals. The growing demand for these downstream products plays a huge role in the overall growth of the palm oil market.Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Traceability:The palm oil sector is being subjected to greater scrutiny on its environmental and social consequences, especially deforestation and labor practices. This has resulted in a greater focus on sustainability and traceability along the supply chain. Initiatives like the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and different certification schemes are encouraging sustainable palm oil production methods and tracing palm oil from plantation to end-user. Growing consumer awareness and demand for sustainably produced products are forcing manufacturers and retailers to adopt and promote certified sustainable palm oil, affecting market forces and promoting the use of more responsible production methods. This emphasis on sustainability is likely to drive the future growth and competitiveness of the palm oil industry.By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Palm Oil Market Report are Given Below:• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company• Asian Agri• Boustead Holdings Berhad• IJM Corporation Berhad• IOI Corporation Berhad• Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad• Kulim Malaysia Berhad (Johor Corporation)• PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk• PT PP LONDON SUMATRA INDONESIA TBK• PT Sampoerna Agro Tbk• PT. Bakrie Sumatera Plantations tbk• Sime Darby Plantation Berhad• United Plantations Berhad• Univanich Palm Oil Public Company Ltd.o Wilmar International Ltd.Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/palm-oil-processing-plant Global Palm Oil Market Trends:The international palm oil market is experiencing some key trends that are impacting its evolution. One of the most notable trends is the growing use of new technologies in palm oil cultivation and processing to maximize efficiency and output. This involves the application of precision agriculture methods, enhanced milling practices, and biotechnology to maximize oil extraction and reduce waste. Another notable trend is increasing demand for segregated and certified sustainable palm oil (CSPO) as consumers and companies become more environmentally aware. This is influencing the creation of stronger traceability systems and supply chain transparency initiatives.In addition, the industry is witnessing a diversification of palm oil use away from traditional food and fuel applications, as more research and development are explored in its utilization in bioplastics and other new materials. Emphasis on enhancing the nutritional value of palm oil via fractionation and other processing methods is also picking up speed, with consumers seeking to eat healthier.Key Market Segmentation:Breakup by Application:• Household Cooking• Food & Beverages• Oleo Chemicals• Personal Care• Animal Feed• Bio-fuelHousehold cooking dominates the marketRegional Insights:• North America (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the Report:• Market Performance• Market Outlook• COVID-19 Impact on the Market• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Structure of the Market• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Report by IMARC Group: -Black Seed Oil Market: - https://www.imarcgroup.com/black-seed-oil-market Feed Additives Market: - https://www.imarcgroup.com/feed-additives-market Dark Chocolate Market: - https://www.imarcgroup.com/dark-chocolate-market

