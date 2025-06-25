Bioabsorbable Stents Market Projected to Surge to USD 1.43 Bn by 2035, Driven by Rising CVD Prevalence

Bioabsorbable Stents Market

Global bioabsorbable stents market set to grow on rising CVD burden, technology innovation, and adoption in hospitals and cardiac centers worldwide.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global bioabsorbable stents market is poised to grow from USD 490.9 million in 2024 to USD 1,426.3 million by 2035, expanding at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.The rising prevalence of coronary artery disease and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are fueling demand for bioabsorbable stents. Their ability to naturally dissolve after restoring vessel patency eliminates long-term complications linked to permanent implants.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7375 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global bioabsorbable stents market is valued at USD 490.9 million in 2024.The market is projected to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2035.The industry is expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2025–2035).North America holds the largest market share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high CVD prevalence.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by increasing healthcare access and rising cardiovascular cases.Hospitals and cardiac centers are the leading end users of bioabsorbable stents.Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK, REVA Medical, and Elixir Medical.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bioabsorbable Stents Market:Prominent players in the market BIOTRONIK, Abbott Laboratories, REVA Medical, Inc., Elixir Medical Corporation, Arterial Remodelling Technologies S.A., Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd., Microport Scientific Corporation, and Arterius Ltd.Market Outlook & Opportunities:Healthcare Cost Efficiency: As healthcare providers and payers increasingly focus on reducing long-term costs and improving patient outcomes, bioabsorbable stents are gaining traction due to their ability to reduce complications and follow-up interventions.Clinical Validation: Recent clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of newer-generation bioabsorbable stents are overcoming earlier concerns and encouraging adoption across hospitals and cardiac centers.Emerging Markets: Regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to see gradual market uptake, supported by healthcare modernization, urbanization, and growing awareness of cardiovascular health.Bioabsorbable Stents Market News:In January 2025, BIOTRONIK released news of the approval of two new indications for its OrsiroMission Drug-Eluting Stent (DES). The stent is approved for one-month dual antiplatelet therapy in high bleeding risk patients and in diabetes mellitus patients. These two approvals increase the patient population that can gain benefit from the ultrathin strut bioabsorbable polymer-coated stent.The USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Esprit BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System in August 2024, which represents a major milestone in the treatment of peripheral artery disease below the knee. The scaffolding is fully bioresorbable and is intended to support the artery temporarily before being slowly absorbed, minimizing long-term complications from a permanent implant.The bioabsorbable stents market is segmented by material into bioabsorbable polymer-based and metallic stents. By absorption rate, it includes slow and fast types. Applications cover coronary and peripheral artery diseases. End users are primarily hospitals and cardiac centers. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

