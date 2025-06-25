Small Worlds: Dubai's Interactive Miniature Wonderland Captivating Families and Tourists Alike

Two children gaze in wonder at a lifelike model railroad village, complete with mini homes, greenery, and intricate train tracks. A meticulously detailed model highway scene with trucks, cars, and a service station nestled alongside a lush, green hillside under a steel railway bridge. Experience the vibrant miniature funfair at Small Worlds Expo City Dubai, where every detail brings joy and interaction to life for visitors of all ages!

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Worlds Expo City Dubai, the highly anticipated interactive miniature world attraction, officially opened its doors to the public on February 5, 2025, marking a new era in family entertainment and edutainment in the region. Conceived from a passion by a German visionary and long-term Dubai resident. Small Worlds offers an unparalleled immersive indoor attraction for families of all ages.

What: Small Worlds Expo City Dubai redefines traditional entertainment by offering a meticulously crafted miniature cityscape where visitors are not just observers, but active participants. It’s a button-controlled mini city for all ages where every touch brings the miniature world to life, activating bustling marketplaces, emergency responses, and lively fairgrounds. A standout feature is the mesmerising day and night cycle family experience that occurs every 20 minutes, transforming the city with illuminated buildings that reveal intricate, hidden storytelling attractions in the UAE.

The current 180m² exhibition is an engineering marvel, featuring 1.4 km of railway, 0.6 km of roads, 280 cars, and 42 trains, all running on a fully automated layout controlled by over 30 km of cables. This includes the longest miniature highway in the world at 12 meters, built with Magnorail technology, a feat achieved through unique modifications to ensure perfect operation. The entire system is managed by the latest digital technology with a visible control room where visitors can see the synchronisation in action.

When: Small Worlds Dubai commenced its extensive building phase from scratch in Expo City Dubai on April 1, 2024, and completed its initial 180m² exhibition in just 10 months. It officially opened its doors on February 5, 2025. The attraction is now fully operational and welcoming visitors daily.

Where: Located conveniently in Expo City Dubai, UAE, Small Worlds offers a unique and accessible destination for both residents and tourists. As an AC indoor attraction, it provides a comfortable escape from the heat, making it an ideal year-round destination.

Why: Small Worlds was born from a clear vision: to create an immersive indoor attraction for families of all ages that actively brings kids and adults together, away from screens, to create memorable moments. It stands as the only interactive miniature world in the Middle East, Africa, and the Indian subcontinent, addressing a distinct need for innovative, hands-on entertainment. Beyond family fun, it serves as an educational venue for school visits, providing tangible lessons in geography, mathematics, logistics, and automation. The diverse team, with members from Europe, India and Africa, contributed significantly, learning new skills and embracing the project's unique vision under the guidance of its founder. Small Worlds is featured on TripAdvisor and Fever, and has only 5-star reviews on Google.

How: Visitors can experience Small Worlds by purchasing tickets online or directly at the venue. Once inside, they are encouraged to explore the meticulously designed European landscapes from the sea to the mountains, activate scenes with buttons, and observe the fascinating day and night cycle. The attraction also aims to introduce a new family hobby, offering educational workshops and materials for those inspired to build their miniature worlds.

Who Cares: This press release is for families seeking unique, screen-free entertainment, teachers and travel planners looking for unique school trips in the UAE and beyond (including KSA, Oman, Bahrain, India, and the broader subcontinent), miniature model-building enthusiasts, and anyone interested in cutting-edge automation and craftsmanship. Small Worlds is rapidly gaining recognition, already featured on TripAdvisor, and is poised to become a must-visit destination in Dubai's vibrant entertainment landscape.

About Small Worlds Expo City Dubai: Small Worlds Expo City Dubai is an innovative family attraction in Dubai offering an interactive miniature world experience. It combines intricate craftsmanship with engaging storytelling and advanced automation to provide an unforgettable journey through a meticulously designed miniature city. The clear vision is to create an immersive indoor attraction for families of all ages that brings kids and adults together, away from screens, fostering memorable moments in a fun and edutainment environment.

