Cold Chain Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are You Aware Of How Rapidly The Cold Chain Market Has Grown In Recent Years?

From $405.02 billion in 2024, the cold chain market size is projected to soar to $454.48 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.2%. The noticeable growth in the historic period can be credited to robust economic development in emerging markets, growth in the global population, a surge in food exports, and heightened demand from end-use industries.

What Does The Forecast Look Like For The Cold Chain Market?

It is predicted to witness rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $776.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.3%. The growth can be attributed to factors such as global population growth and urbanization, the surge in E-Commerce, increasing consumption of packaged food, various food security initiatives, and escalating demand from end-use industries.

Emerging trends include a focus on sustainability initiatives, emphasis on quality and product sensitivity, leveraging the Internet of Things IoT, smart warehousing, outsourcing processes to third-party logistics, and strategic investments. The growth of the cold chain market is closely linked to the increase in food exports, which denote the international trade and shipment of food products from one country to another. Cold chain systems play a pivotal role in maintaining the quality and safety of food exports.

Do You Know The Key Drivers That Are Propelling The Cold Chain Market?

An essential driver in the growth of the cold chain market is the increase in food exports. Food export refers to the international trade and shipment of food products from one country to another. For successful and efficient food exports, a well-managed cold chain system is a necessity. There is a direct correlation between food exports and the cold chain, and this relationship is fueling market growth.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Cold Chain Market?

Major companies leading the cold chain market include Americold Logistics, Burris Logistics, Nichirei Corporation, United States Cold Storage, Lineage Logistics Holdings, VersaCold Logistics Services, Tippmann Group, Congebec Inc, Snowman Logistics Ltd, Conestoga Cold Storage, Cold Box India LLP, Rinac India Limited, Singhania Logistics & Distribution Pvt. Ltd, Sinotrans Shanghai Cold Chain Company, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, and several others.

How Are Industry Leaders Innovating In The Cold Chain Market?

Companies are focusing on creating innovative products such as cloud-based software solutions for outbound shipments to amplify supply chain efficiency, accuracy, and visibility. For instance, a cloud-based software solution for outbound shipments is a system that performs and preserves data in the cloud, furnishing a complete platform for managing and monitoring shipment processes.

Interested In How The Cold Chain Market Is Segmented?

The segmentation suggests a layered complexity. By type, the market is divided into refrigerated warehousing and refrigerated transport. On the basis of temperature type, it's split between frozen and chilled. Different industry verticals that make use of the cold chain include Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Food and beverages, Chemicals, and other industry verticals.

What's The Regional Perspective On Cold Chain Market Growth?

In 2024, North America was at the forefront of the cold chain market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is projected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The cold chain market report covers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

