Woodgreen Pets Charity Partners with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch to Help Families Understand Their Mischievous Dogs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodgreen Pets Charity and Disney’s Lilo & Stitch have teamed up to celebrate the joy, unpredictability and unconditional love that dogs bring into our lives, as the new Lilo & Stitch live-action film is now in cinemas across the UK. In a heartwarming video created in collaboration with Lilo & Stitch, experts at Woodgreen answer queries from curious owners about their new ‘dog’s’ antics because nobody gets left behind or forgotten, even mischievous pets.Some of the rather unusual questions posed to Woodgreen – home of Channel 4’s The Dog House – include: ‘My dog wants to use a human toilet’ and ‘What shall I do about my dog hotwiring my car?’. But even Woodgreen’s most experienced pet specialists didn’t know what to say about intergalactic aliens.Getting a pet can be difficult, from helping them adapt to their new home, to building a bond and learning how to speak their language. The collaboration between Lilo & Stitch and Woodgreen highlights that it’s OK for pet owners to reach out for advice and support. Lilo’s world is turned upside down by Stitch’s mischievous, high-energy exploits such as stealing food, knocking over furniture and lashing out when scared – all relatable behaviours to anyone who’s ever owned a dog.Fiona Cooke, associate director of advocacy and policy at Woodgreen, said: “Stitch isn’t bad, he just does bad things sometimes because his needs are misunderstood – just like dogs in the real world. And like Lilo saw the good in Stitch, we see the potential in every pet. They are part of our ‘Ohana’, despite their many quirks and behaviours that may seem alien to humans.“Similar to Lilo in the film, people welcome pets into their homes without knowing how to handle their unique personalities. We get questions every day – our experts have heard it all and we’re always happy to help…although we may struggle with alien houseguests!”Follow in Lilo’s footsteps and ask Woodgreen (almost) anything at: Expert Dog Advice | Your Dog Questions Answered - Ask Woodgreen About WoodgreenWoodgreen is a charity dedicated to helping pets and their people. As well as finding new homes for dogs, cats and small pets in need, we provide expert advice and hands-on support to both first-time owners in need of a guiding hand, and experienced owners facing new or unexpected challenges.With 100 years’ experience in rehabilitating pets with medical and behavioural needs and understanding what makes the relationship between pets and people so special, Woodgreen is here to help pets enjoy fulfilling, joyful lives with their humans.Since 2019, Woodgreen has been home to Channel 4’s smash-hit show The Dog House, following the journeys of our four-legged friends as we search for their perfect match.About Disney’s Lilo & StitchA live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. “Lilo & Stitch” is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers."Lilo & Stitch” is in cinemas now.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.