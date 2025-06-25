Global Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Market to Hit \$88.46 Billion by 2029 Amid Rapid Expansion

It will grow to $88.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025

The valuation and size of the governance, compliance, and risk management software market have experienced swift expansion over the past years. The market which witnessed a remarkable rise from $46.02 billion in 2024 to $51.09 billion in 2025, attributed a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.0%. This exponential growth has been fueled by the intensifying complexity of regulatory issues, prioritizing corporate governance, soaring needs for risk mitigation, the grave concerns of data security, and the pervasive impact of globalization.

What Drives The Rapid Growth Of Governance, Compliance, And Risk Management Software Market?

This domain is predicted to witness rapid growth in the near future, seeing the governance, compliance, and risk management software market swell up to $88.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.7%. The quick ascent during the forecast period is expected due to the evolving regulatory environment, increased cyber security threats, a strategic focus on environmental, social, and governance ESG practices, and tenacious efforts forward in digital transformation initiatives. Technological trends that have prevailed during this period entail automated monitoring of third-party risks, solutions for data protection and privacy, regular monitoring and real-time reporting, the evolution of compliance solutions for ESG environmental, social, governance, along with user-friendly and intuitive interfaces.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Governance, Compliance, And Risk Management Software Market?


A marked rise in cybersecurity threats is expected to be a significant driver of governance, compliance, and risk management software market growth in the forthcoming years. These threats, which are essentially hostile actions or hazards, target networks, computers, and digital data aiming to gain unauthorized access, instigate disruption, inflict damage, or to steal information. Governance, Compliance, and Risk Management GRC software has emerged as a crucial resource in today's digital security landscape, known for streamlining processes and boosting security posture. This innovative software merges the functions of governance, compliance, and risk management into an integrated singular platform.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Governance, Compliance, And Risk Management Software Market?

Major companies operating in the governance, compliance and risk management software market feature International Business Machines, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., NICE Ltd., Software AG, Workiva Inc., OneTrust LLC, NAVEX Global Inc., MetricStream, Microsoft Corporation, MEGA International, SAI Global, Riskonnect Inc., Galvanize Inc., Lockpath Inc., Resolver Inc., LogicGate Inc., Quantivate LLC, ProcessUnity Inc., ReadiNow Corporation, ProcessGene Ltd., LogicManager, Sword GRC, ZenGRC, Convercent Inc., and Cura Software Solutions Ideagen Plc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Governance, Compliance, And Risk Management Software Market?

An emerging trend showcasing the market leaders' novel approaches in the governance, compliance, and risk management software market focuses on introducing user-friendly interfaces to enhance the accessibility and usability quotient. Looking at a broader perspective, governance, compliance, and management software platforms have begun prioritizing intuitive design and simplified navigation. This approach aims to streamline their compliance procedures and escalate their risk management efficacy.

How Is The Governance, Compliance, And Risk Management Software Market Segmented?

The governance, compliance, and risk management software market is widely categorized based on:

1 Component: Software, Services
2 Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid
3 Enterprise Type: Small And Medium Enterprise SME, Large Enterprise
4 Industry Vertical: BFSI, Construction And Engineering, Energy And Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, Telecom And IT, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industry Verticals

The subsegments of this market include:

1 Software: Governance, Risk, And Compliance GRC Software, Risk Management Software, compliance management software, Policy Management Software, Audit Management Software, Incident Management Software, Other Specialized Software
2 Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training and Support Services, Managed Services, Other Professional Services

What Are The Regional Insights In The Governance, Compliance, And Risk Management Software Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was noted as the dominant region in the governance, compliance, and risk management software market. The scope this report covers include key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

The Business Research Company

