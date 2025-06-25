Dragonfly piezo speaker panel for EMI-free audio (Flora Innovations)

Magnet-free, full-range piezo speaker supports sensitive audio research in labs, medical, and aerospace applications

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dragonfly™ piezo speakers are gaining traction across some of the world’s most demanding acoustic environments, where traditional loudspeakers cannot be used due to electromagnetic interference. These piezo-based speakers are now being integrated into laboratories, medical devices, and aerospace systems where electromagnetic and magnetic emissions must be avoided.The Dragonfly piezo speaker is engineered to provide high-fidelity, full-range sound in a slim, magnet-free design. This allows the speaker to operate without emitting radio frequencies or magnetic fields, making it an ideal choice for sensitive environments where even low levels of electromagnetic noise can disrupt research or equipment.A recent laboratory installation demonstrates the expanding role of Dragonfly speakers in advanced scientific work. The university’s cognitive neuroscience lab required audio capability inside a magnetically shielded room housing an OPM-MEG (Optically Pumped Magnetoencephalography) system. Conventional loudspeakers were not suitable, as their electromagnetic output would interfere with the highly sensitive brain imaging equipment. The Dragonfly EMI-free speaker provided the solution.For this specific installation, Flora Innovations’s engineering team worked closely with Princeton University’s Neuroscience Institute researchers to design and install optimized speaker panels. After a series of performance measurements and equalization adjustments, the new system delivered accurate and balanced audio suitable for psychoacoustic experiments. One lab engineer reported that the sound quality was “much better than the original piezoelectric speakers” previously tested.This project is only one example of how Dragonfly piezo speakers are supporting sensitive audio research across multiple fields. The speakers’ combination of electromagnetic neutrality and audio quality makes them an essential tool for cognitive neuroscience, medical imaging, aerospace testing, and other high-performance applications.As more laboratories and research institutions seek EMI-free speaker options, Dragonfly piezo speakers are being recognized as an effective solution for environments where sound must be delivered without disturbing surrounding equipment.Dragonfly speakers are available through Flora Innovations Website , headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

