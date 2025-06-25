California EV Adoption Rates, Rebates &; Charging Growth Report 2025

California EV Adoption Rates 2025

California surpasses 2 million EVs, installs 178K+ chargers, invests $1.9 B—50% to underserved areas, charting a path to 100% ZEV sales by 2035

Tahseen, content head at DRIDER E Scooters, claims, “We aim to deliver a practical, clean transportation and make it approachable for every single consumer.”” — We aim to deliver a practical

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Surpasses 2 Million EVs, Leading Zero-Emission AdoptionCalifornians purchased 100,326 zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) in Q1 2025 alone, representing 23 percent of all new-vehicle sales. Bolstered by landmark carbon-free transit policies, rapid infrastructure deployment, and aggressive manufacturer mandates under California’s 2025 Electric Car Law, the state has now surpassed 2 million ZEVs on its roads.This analysis of 2024 and early-2025 data finds that nearly 50 percent of infrastructure funding went to low-income and underserved communities, advancing a broader vision for equitable clean transportation. Under the 2025 law, automakers must ramp ZEV offerings toward 100 percent zero-emission sales by 2035.Image: Electric vehicle charging station in California (Landscape)Highlighted Key Insights2 Million ZEVs on the Road: California leads the nation in zero-emission adoption. More…178,549 Public Chargers Installed: The state now has 48 percent more EV chargers than gasoline nozzles. Gov.ca.gov23.3 Percent New-Vehicle EV Share in 2024: Strong micromobility momentum continues into 2025. Energy.ca.gov14 Percent Growth in Non-Tesla EV Sales: Diversifying market beyond Tesla’s 11.6 percent share.38,000 New Chargers Added in 2024: Including 450 highway-fast chargers.$1.9 B Invested in EV Infrastructure: Half directed to low-income regions. CEC PlanMarin County’s 40.1 Percent ZEV Sales Rate among new-vehicle registrations.24:1 EV-to-Charger Ratio, underscoring growing charging demand.1. California Exceeds 2 Million ZEV SalesCalifornia has officially crossed 2 million ZEV sales—battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles—led by models such as Tesla Model 3, Chevrolet Bolt EV and Nissan LEAF, buoyed by state tax credits and incentives.2. 178,549 Charging Stations Now OnlineOver 162,000 Level 2 and 17,000 DC fast chargers serve urban and rural communities alike. Los Angeles leads with 69,673 Level 2 and 2,159 DC fast chargers, followed by Santa Clara (28,204 Level 2; 1,080 DC fast) and San Diego (10,411 Level 2; 1,167 DC fast).3. $1.9 B Invested in Infrastructure ExpansionThe California Energy Commission’s $1.9 billion plan will fund 40,000 additional chargers, allocating 50 percent of dollars to underserved areas. New entrants like Kia EV6 and VinFast VF8 benefit from improved charging equity.4. EV Market Share Reaches 25.3 PercentIn 2024, EVs accounted for 25.3 percent of new-vehicle sales, led by Hyundai Kona Electric and MINI Cooper SE. California aims for 35 percent ZEV sales by 2026, supported by rebates and station build-out.5. Non-Tesla Brands Gain TractionNon-Tesla EVs achieved 14 percent market share in 2024, outpacing Tesla’s 11.6 percent, as brands like Rivian, Hyundai, Cadillac and Audi meet diverse consumer demands.Closing Recap:With over 2 million ZEVs on the road, a robust charging network and forward-looking policies, California remains the clear leader in U.S. zero-emission transportation. As the state accelerates toward its 2035 goals, emerging trends in infrastructure, innovation and consumer choice will define the next chapter of clean mobility.About DRIDER ScootersDRIDER Scooters empowers consumers with clean, practical transportation solutions. “We aim to make EVs approachable for every rider,” says Tahseen, Content Head at DRIDER E Scooters.Media ContactTahseen, Content Head, DRIDER E Scootersinfo@driderescooters.com | (714) 512-5677resources referenced in the release:California’s ZEV Momentum Rolls into 2025 – California Energy CommissionCalifornia Now Has 48% More EV Chargers than Gasoline Nozzles in the State – Office of the GovernorCalifornia ZEV Sales Hold Steady to Start 2025 – California Energy CommissionCEC Approves $1.9 Billion Plan to Expand Zero-Emission Transportation Infrastructure – California Energy Commission

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.