Global Toys Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 196.3 Billion, CAGR of 6.2% by 2033.

Toys Market Size

Global toys market set to reach USD 196.3 billion by 2033, driven by a 6.2% CAGR amid rising demand for educational and tech-integrated toys.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Toys Market Report by Product Type (Action Figures, Building Sets, Dolls, Games and Puzzles, Sports and Outdoor Toys, Plush, and Others), Age Group (Up to 5 Years, 5 to 10 Years, Above 10 Years), Sales Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2025-2033”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global toys market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.The global toys market size reached USD 113.9 Billion in 2024 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 196.3 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2025-2033.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/toys-market/requestsample Global Toys Market Dynamics:Digitalization and the Evolution of Play Experiences:The global toys market is undergoing transformational shifts spurred by the increase in digitization and changing nature of play experiences. Younger children as well as adults are increasingly engaged with videos and online platforms related to games, which now influence their preferences for toys that come with added technological features. This tendency drives demand for smart and app-connected toys or devices that employ augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) so as to create immersive environments for playing. Toy companies are currently using AI technologies for personalization with voice command interactions, recognition, and learning through earlier sessions, thereby merging physical toys into a digital universe. For example, companion applications enhance traditional forms of play by embedding digital challenges, rewards, and social sharing elements. While this convergence offers great potential towards fostering interaction and engagement among children hence its use for educational purposes, it also creates a challenge of balance because brands are trying to compete for screen time with products that digitally augment physical play motivating designers to create toys that allow tactile interaction while engaging in virtual manipulation. Thus turning upside down industry’s product design processes and consumer mentality.The Growing Emphasis on Educational, STEM, and Sustainable Toys:Another significant factor influencing the global Toys Market is the focus on educational toys, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) toys, and now sustainably made toys. Parents and teachers want toys that can provide fun as well as stimulate mental growth, critical thinking skills, and prepare children for successful futures. The robotics kits, coding games alongside other hands-on learning science games have greatly increased in demand due to their toy-educator synergies. Manufacturers are meeting the demand with curriculums-based codes that extensively include real-life applications, creativity challenges beyond problem-solving paradigms with certifications ensuring educational merit. At the same time, social factors are deeply influencing buying behavior; for example looking for sustainable sourced wooden organic cotton or recycled plastic non-toxic toys or those made from biodegradable materials. This tendency accelerates advances in material composition and manufacturing techniques pushing companies towards greener ways of production as well as open supply chains regarding their eco-footprints. The combined attention aimed at nurturing intellect along environmental care exerts a strong influence on how far-reaching toy manufacturers innovate to ethically align with consumer's demands while upholding sustainable values for playfulness in life.Influence of Licensing, Collectibles, and Nostalgia:The enduring influence of licensing agreements along with the increasing popularity of collectibles, as well as nostalgia, impact the entire toys market. These partnerships with content businesses such as movies, TV shows, and digital entities continue to enhance toy sales. Licensed toys take advantage of character popularity and established storylines resulting in demand from younger children to adults who collect items. The surge in collector culture brought through social media marketing campaigns, communities, and limited editions turns toys into aspirational assets for the youth looking to relive their childhood years. This trend is significantly stronger than others and drives brands to re-launch or modernize version of old toys that appeal to brands’ followers who are adults now with high disposable incomes. Social media further increases interest in licensed merchandise and collectible items to gain attention through unboxing videos sharing remarkable moments and viral challenges which design buzz around selling licensed or collectible toys leading directly into impulse purchases . Strong intellectual property rights coupled with a quest for something unique or scarce combined together create an emotional bond to an experience change develop endless routes within branding including advertising techniques through customer application approaches contextual modeling everywhere products undergo constant change.By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Toys Market Report are Given Below:• Clementoni Spa• Funskool Ltd.• Hasbro Inc.• Lego A/S (Kirkbi A/S)• Mattel Inc.• Playmobil (Brandstätter Group)• Pressman Toy Corporation (Goliath B.V.)• Simba Dickie Group• Spin Master• Talicor Inc.• Thinkfun Inc. (Ravensburger North America Inc.)• Tomy Company Ltd.Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/toys-market Global Toys Market Trends:The global Toys Market exhibits a number of defining trends. The use of technology is one such significant trend, with the adoption and availability of smart toys, app-connected devices, and augmented reality (AR) technology enhancing interactivity and level of immersion. Moreover, parents are particularly keen on purchasing educational toys which develop critical thinking skills, intelligence, and learning; therefore, there is a strong sustained demand for STEM-oriented products. Besides these factors the market also focuses on sustainability which motivates the production and consumption of eco-friendly toys that are non-toxic, ethically manufactured, or made from natural or recycled materials.Licensing power combined with popular media franchises continues to strongly drive the market as character-based toys and collectibles enjoy enduring appeal across all age groups. Finally, social networking sites coupled with online shops are changing how consumers discover and buy products due to the influence of unboxing videos as well as influencer marketing designed to create brand awareness for merchandise.Key Market Segmentation:Breakup by Product Type:• Action Figures• Building Sets• Dolls• Games and Puzzles• Sports and Outdoor Toys• Plush• Otherssports and outdoor toys dominate the marketBreakup by Age Group:• Up to 5 Years• 5 to 10 Years• Above 10 Years5 to 10 years hold the largest share in the marketBreakup by Sales Channel:• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets• Specialty Stores• Department Stores• Online Stores• OthersSpecialty stores dominate the marketRegional Insights:• North America (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the Report:• Market Performance• Market Outlook• COVID-19 Impact on the Market• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Structure of the Market• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Report by IMARC Group: -Personal Protective Equipment Market Size: - https://www.imarcgroup.com/personal-protective-equipment-market Luxury Furniture Market Share: - https://www.imarcgroup.com/luxury-furniture-market Handbag Market Report: - https://www.imarcgroup.com/handbag-market

