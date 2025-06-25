Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size to Reach USD 20.08 billion by 2035 - Report by IMARC Group

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size, Epidemiology, In-Market Drugs Sales, Pipeline Therapies, and Regional Outlook ​2025-2035​

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current inflammatory bowel diseases marketed drugs, and late-stage pipeline drugs, advancements in treatment.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inflammatory bowel disease market size reached a value of USD 14.92 billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 20.08 billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.73% during 2025-2035.Key Market Trends & Drivers in 2025One key trend is moving towards more personalized medicine through advanced biologics and small-molecule therapies. Use of targeted therapeutics such as TNF, IL, JAK inhibitors, and anti-integrins are becoming common due to higher remission rates . Biosimilars are on the rise with the expiration of patents making biologic therapy more accessible. Innovative drug delivery systems, for example better injectable and oral forms, improve efficacy and patient experience . Moreover, AI-enabled diagnostic tools like real time endoscopic scoring and pathology assessment are aiding monitoring of diseases and informing treatment decisions.Advances in diagnostics technologies, stronger biosimilars, enhanced injection methods along with Ai powered diagnostics lead to improved access in healthcare systems while increasing overall clinical outcomes. The steady improvement of such factors by 2025 further supports Baologics as well as new small molecules poised to strengthen growth within the IBD market along with better care quality for patients suffering from chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.The IBD market is being reshaped by transformative trends in 2025. The continuous development of novel biologic therapies and new classes of drugs improves the efficacy of treatment. There is a significant shift towards precision medicine using genetic profiling and biomarker tests to tailor treatments toward specific patients. Increased availability and patient access are being facilitated by grade-level biosimilars, as they offer a cheaper alternative.Integrated telehealth remote monitoring applications are providing real-time updates regarding patient adherence while revolutionizing the management of patients by delivering digital health solutions. Improvements in oral drug delivery enhances convenience further.Barriers still exist, although the outlook for the IBD market appears optimistic. Especially in emerging economies, high treatment costs like newer biologics barriers, subsidization inequity vitally pose challenges. In-depth diet-mental health holistic care gaps additionally need attention to address affordability concerns for sustained growth contributing towards positive outcomes in patients and shifts in market dynamics. To cater to changing patient demands, major players investing extensively into R&D ensures that the IBD market will witness persistent innovation.Request a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/inflammatory-bowel-disease-market/requestsample The report also provides a detailed analysis of the current inflammatory bowel diseases marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.In-Market DrugsDrug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market PerformanceLate-Stage Pipeline DrugsDrug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market PerformanceBuy Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology Report - https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=6691&method=809 Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape of the inflammatory bowel diseases market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.PfizerAbbVieJanssen BiotechSalix PharmaceuticalsEli Lilly and CompanyQu BiologicsRocheAbivaxRedHill Biopharma7 Major Countries CoveredUnited StatesGermanyFranceUnited KingdomItalySpainJapanAbout Us:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.