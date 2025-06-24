Wednesday, June 25, 2025

CANADA, June 24 - Note: All times local

The Hague, the Netherlands

7:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon.

Note for media:

9:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kristen Michal.

Note for media:

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official greeting by the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mark Rutte, and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof.

Note for media:

10:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in an official family photo.

Note for media:

10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the meeting of the North Atlantic Council.

Note for media:

1:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Note for media:

1:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

Note for media:

2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.

Note for media:

7:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Closed to media

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

8:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

8:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart from Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Closed to media

National Capital Region, Canada

9:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Ontario.

Closed to media