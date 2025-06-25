Ethnic Food Global Market Projections Reach $97.34 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Ethnic Food Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ethnic food market, brimming with diversity and cultural delicacies, has experienced significant growth in recent years. The market size is forecasted to increase from $57.62 billion in 2024 to $63.42 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.1%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as cultural diversity and migration, accelerated urbanization, dynamic lifestyle changes, the influence of social media on food trends, the burgeoning restaurant, street food culture, increased health awareness, and culinary expertise exposure.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Ethnic Food Market Size?

The onwards trend is expected to continue, with the ethnic food market predicted to grow to $97.34 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.3%. This growth can be accredited to culinary evolution with fusion cuisines and innovative food items, a surge in demand for health-conscious ethnic food options, proliferation of e-commerce platforms and meal kits, rising preference for sustainable and locally sourced ingredients, and a broader focus on authenticity and cultural representation. Major trends forecasted for this period include digital platforms enabling food discovery, regional culinary variations, plant-based, and vegetarian options, increasing online food delivery and takeout services, and the advent of fusion cuisine.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6693&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Ethnic Food Market?

The rise of food tourism significantly fuels the ethnic food market's growth. Food tourism, also referred to as culinary tourism or gastronomic tourism, involves traveling to unique destinations mainly to explore and experience the local food and beverage scene. This exploration of diverse cuisines has sparked interest and appetite for ethnic foods beyond local borders.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Ethnic Food Market?

The ethnic food market boasts an impressive roster of key industry players such as Nestlé S.A., Associated British Foods plc, General Mills Inc., Taco Bell Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., ITC Limited, McCormick & Company Incorporated, MTR Foods Pvt Ltd, Kikkoman Corporation, House Foods Group Inc., Aryzta AG, B&G Foods Holdings Corp., Haldiram Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd., Goya Foods Inc., GraceKennedy Group, S&B Foods Inc., Amy's Kitchen Inc., Santa Maria AB, East End Foods plc, Surya Foods Ltd., Leathams Limited, Kawan Food Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd., Tilda Limited, TRS Foods Ltd., Natco Foods Ltd., Wanis International Foods Limited, Frontera Foods Inc., Asli Fine Foods Limited.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethnic-food-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Ethnic Food Market?

To strengthen their position in the ethnic food market and build new product lines, key players in the ethnic food market are forming strategic partnerships. These alliances result in mutual benefits and success by leveraging each other’s strengths and resources.

How Is The Ethnic Food Market Segmented?

Diverse food choices and cultural cravings are best mapped by the following ethnic food market segments and subsegments:

- By Food Type: Veg, Non-Veg

- By Culture: American, Chinese, Japanese, Mexican, Italian, Other Cultures

- By Distribution: Super markets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Channels, Other Distribution Channels

- By Application: Restaurant, Household

Additionally, Veg category is subsegmented into Vegetarian Meals, Plant-Based Dishes, Ethnic Vegetarian Snacks while Non-Veg category covers Meat-Based Dishes, Poultry Dishes, Seafood Options.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Ethnic Food Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest base for ethnic food consumption in 2024. The report provides a detailed analysis of the ethnic food market across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food Intolerance Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-intolerance-products-global-market-report

Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-stores-global-market-report

Food Product Machinery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-product-machinery-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.