Gauteng Legislature hosts Youth Parliament Feedback Session, 25 Jun

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature will host a Youth Parliament Feedback Session on 25 June 2025 at the Cradle of Humankind, West Rand Region from 10am. This session is aimed at closing the feedback loop with young people across the province by responding to issues raised during the 2022 Youth Sector Parliament, held in Sedibeng.

Approximately 500 youth representatives from all five regions of Gauteng participated in the 2022 Youth Parliament. Key topics debated included:

The importance of youth participation in politics and voting

The role of SMMEs in addressing youth unemployment

The impact of youth unemployment on mental health

MEC for Education, Mr Matome Chiloane, has been delegated by the Premier to represent the Executive and provide official feedback on behalf of the GPG. He will also present current youth development programmes and employment opportunities available across the province.

The Youth Parliament is one of several Sector Parliaments hosted annually by the Gauteng Legislature to promote inclusive and participatory democracy and a step towards ensuring that the voices of young people are heard, acknowledged, and integrated into provincial policy planning.

For more information, please contact:

Mr Takalani Ndou

Cell: 079 500 9295

E-mail: tndou@gpl.gov.za



