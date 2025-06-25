Basic Education hosts 2025 Learner Leadership Summit, 25 to 27 Jun

The Department of Basic Education led by Minister Siviwe Gwarube and its partners will from tomorrow, Wednesday 25 June host the 2025 Learner Leadership Summit under the theme “Strengthening foundations for learning towards a resilient future–fit education system” at the ANEW Hotel (Formally The Lakes Hotel in Benoni, Ekurhuleni).

Previously known as the RCL conference, the Summit is being hosted in partnership with the Agape Youth Movement, Haleon and the Mr Price Foundation with the objective to support and strengthen the functioning of RCLs across all provinces.

In 2025, the Conference will also look to create a platform where young people can deliberate and add value to the voice of South Africa’s youth in a year where South Africa hosts the G20. The Department and Stakeholders will continue to engage on progressive ways to improve RCLs to highlight the challenges faced by schools in ensuring the efficient function of the RCLs.

Having hosted the inaugural Summit / RCL Conference in June 2023, the Department and its partners look forward to the 2025 Summit which will seek to build an even stronger platform for RCL engagement.

Members of the media are invited to attend the Address as follows:

2025 Learner Leadership Conference

Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday – Friday 27 June 25 June 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Anew Hotel (Formally The Lakes Hotel, 1 Country St, Lakefield, Benoni, Ekurhuleni

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546

