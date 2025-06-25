Blue Goat Cyber Launches Milestone 25th Podcast Episode: Cybersecurity Labeling and MedTech Transparency

The Med Device Cyber Podcast

The industry’s most trusted podcast hits a major milestone with a deep dive into labeling, trust, and the future of global medical device cybersecurity.

At Blue Goat, we believe cybersecurity is a differentiator. This episode shows how transparency and smart labeling can turn compliance into trust—and trust into market momentum.” — Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Goat Cyber , the global authority in medical device cybersecurity, announces the release of the 25th episode of The Med Device Cyber Podcast . The episode, titled “Cybersecurity Labeling and MedTech Transparency”, delivers critical insights into one of the most pressing issues facing device manufacturers today: how to communicate cybersecurity clearly, credibly, and compliantly.Hosted by Christian Espinosa, Founder and CEO, and Trevor Slattery, Chief Technology Officer, this milestone episode defines the next chapter of secure medical innovation—where transparent cybersecurity labeling becomes central to patient safety, regulatory compliance, and market success.“Labeling isn’t just about checkboxes—it’s about trust,” said Slattery. “This episode is for every medtech leader who wants to lead with clarity and ship with confidence.”In Episode 25, listeners will learn:- How FDA and global regulators are moving toward mandatory cybersecurity labeling.- What SBOMs, threat modeling, and risk disclosures need to look like on-device and in documentation.- How transparency can be a competitive advantage—not just a compliance obligation.- Real-world pitfalls that delay market access—and how to avoid them.🎧 Listen now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G92clizWiJM Since launching, The Med Device Cyber Podcast has become the most practical and forward-thinking resource for medical device manufacturers, quality leaders, and regulatory affairs teams navigating the complex intersection of cybersecurity, compliance, and patient safety.Why this milestone matters:- 25 episodes of expert-backed insights covering FDA, EU MDR, IMDRF, ISO/IEC 81001-5-1, and more.- Trusted by startups and global OEMs to guide their regulatory strategy and secure product development.- Aligns with Blue Goat Cyber’s mission: to help innovators move fast, stay secure, and earn global trust.About Blue Goat CyberBlue Goat Cyber is the premier medical device cybersecurity partner, specializing in regulatory readiness, secure design, SBOM implementation, threat modeling, and postmarket risk management. With clients ranging from early-stage disruptors to established global manufacturers, Blue Goat helps medical device companies win with security.

