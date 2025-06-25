New homes in Adelaide’s south for sale

The first release of homes at a new coastal estate in Adelaide’s southern suburbs has gone on sale, delivering high-quality, affordable housing to the area.

The Noarlunga development will include over 620 dwellings, aligned with the Premier’s Housing Roadmap, with releases in coming months featuring a mix of larger land parcels, premium house and land packages, and sought-after locations.

Eleven affordable house and land packages have been listed at the Malinauskas Labor Government’s Noarlunga development, through HomeSeeker SA, with prices starting from $525,000. Some eligible packages also include up to 25% shared equity through the Government’s HomeStart scheme.

The homes are a mix of two and three-bedroom, semi-detached townhouses, located along the northwestern edge of the development, and will be built by South Australian builder UrbanLux.

In addition to the homes, 11 land allotments also went on sale today, three of which are listed as affordable through HomeSeekerSA, giving buyers the opportunity to choose their own builder.

These allotments are located on the western edge of the development and range in size from 158sqm to 245sqm, with prices starting from $210,000.

The sales release, which started with strong interest at the weekend, is the first of a steady stream of releases planned for the year, with Renewal SA aiming to release approximately 80 additional opportunities to purchase in Noarlunga throughout the second half of 2025.

Civil works are underway to prepare roads, sewers and essential services ahead of the construction of the first homes and public spaces.

Construction of the first homes is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with the first residents expected to move in by the end of next year.

As home construction progresses, early planning is also underway for the first public open spaces within the development.

An entry reserve will be built off Dyson Road providing an area of approximately 2000sqm for the community, with an additional central reserve of 935sqm space also to be delivered within this early stage.

Construction of these open spaces will begin in mid-2026, with both parks expected to open to the community by late-2026.

Twelve and a half percent of the 22-hectare development will be dedicated to public open space, unlocking green pockets throughout the estate for the new community.

Renewal SA engaged with the local community in 2024 to seek their thoughts and input into the plan for the development of the previously vacant land, following its 2023 announcement of the new master planned community.

Delivered in partnership with the South Australian Housing Trust, the Noarlunga development will offer a mix of direct-to-market housing, affordable housing and social housing. Renewal SA will also explore the potential for affordable rentals managed by a Community Housing Provider.

The project is targeting a minimum of 28% affordable and social housing.

New residents will benefit from a diverse and well-connected neighbourhood, appealing to first home buyers, families, upsizers and downsizers.

The estate is ideally located near Port Noarlunga Beach, Colonnades Shopping Centre, Noarlunga TAFE, Noarlunga Hospital, and the local railway station.

The development spans two land parcels on either side of Lovelock Drive, within the suburbs of Port Noarlunga and Noarlunga Downs.

Interested buyers can find out more by visiting https://livenoarlunga.com.au/ or for those looking for an affordable home in the estate, visit https://homeseeker.sa.gov.au/

For drone footage of the site: https://we.tl/t-jUwnBcFF89

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Opportunities to secure a brand-new, affordable home in Adelaide’s southern suburbs are rare. That’s why this development is so important…it’s delivering housing options for first home buyers, families and downsizers, right where people want to live, close to the beach, shops and public transport

We’re proud to be transforming vacant land into a vibrant new community that offers real choice for South Australians.

We’ve listened to the local community throughout the planning process and we’re committed to delivering not just new homes, but also green spaces and high-quality amenities that will make Noarlunga a fantastic community to live in.

Attributable to Chris Picton MP, Member for Kaurna

With so many families needing housing across our community the addition of these new homes will be welcomed.

There’s no better place to be than the South – close to fantastic beaches, wineries, shopping and cafes.

It is important that housing developments be located near infrastructure – and this development is near the duplicated Southern Expressway, the electrified Seaford Rail and Noarlunga Hospital which is undergoing its biggest ever expansion.

Attributable to Deputy Mayor Lauren Jew, City of Onkaparinga

Our community has clearly told us having a variety of homes to suit people’s needs is vital for the future of our area.

We’re really pleased the state government is committed to making this development a practical example of what can be achieved, including a minimum 28 per cent affordable and social housing to support those who are missing out in the current market.

Council is committed to playing its part in making our city liveable and sustainable into the future, and we’ve approved a new affordable housing strategy to do just that. We look forward to welcoming new residents to this centrally located, high-quality development!

Attributable to Geoff Baynes, President, South Adelaide Football Club

We believe this new well planned development will meet the needs of our local community and the Club, as the leading community sporting club in the South, is committed to providing the sport and recreational connections for the families who will live in the new community.

As a community sporting organisation we embrace the opportunities that present themselves due to having a close knit family oriented development right on our doorsteps and will do everything to welcome everyone to our community complex.

The State Government is to be congratulated in providing affordable housing options so critically needed in the southern area and the South Adelaide Football Club will work with the Government to ensure this new community has the best sport and recreational opportunities available at our Club.