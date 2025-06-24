Aboriginal Education Strategy sees improvements for students

Release date: 25/06/25

Participation of Aboriginal children in at least 600 hours of preschool before school has grown by 8 per cent, according to a new Department for Education report.

The Aboriginal Education Strategy, Impact Report noted that grants for bus services, for six Aboriginal preschools, in both metropolitan and regional areas, continues to support improved attendance and participation – a recommendation by the Royal Commission into Early Childhood Education and Care.

In further support of improving the attendance rates of Aboriginal children at preschool, an early years engagement officer has worked on the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands since 2022, delivering arts and literacy activities that are highly engaging for families and carers, resulting in increased attendance at preschool.

The impact report noted that in 2023, nine APY Lands preschools have collectively achieved the highest 4 term average preschool attendance rate in five years.

The Department’s Aboriginal Education Strategy is focused on ensuring Aboriginal children develop foundations for success in the early years of their education, stay engaged at school and have pathways to future training or work opportunities.

Additional outcomes noted include:

10 per cent more Aboriginal students completed the SACE in 2024 compared to the year before.

During 2024, the Standard Australian English oral language and writing proficiency of 57 Anangu students from five Anangu schools, increased by three levels, the equivalent of 3-years growth.

Since June 2024, the number of active collaborations with Aboriginal language organisations and owners has grown from six to 10.

More than $900,000 was distributed to schools to support Aboriginal learners in years primary school years to learn their or another Aboriginal language in 2025.

Since 2019, the number of schools with an Aboriginal languages program has grown from 46 to 63 in 2025.

Since 2019, the number of Aboriginal languages programs in schools has grown from 48 to 73 in 2025.

With funding support from the department, the Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara Education Committee has established an Anangu Resource Development Unit, which has produced 17 teaching and learning resources in first languages for Anangu.

In 2024, 1264 students participated in South Australian Aboriginal Secondary Training Academy (SAASTA) Programs and 632 in Workabout. SAASTA expanded from 22 Academies in 2023, to 26 Academies in 2024.

The work undertaken through the department’s strategy is supported by a scholarship program to strengthen the pipeline of Aboriginal teachers in public education, a workforce network to support employees and a learning module for all staff about the cultural responsive framework.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Seeing increased participation of Aboriginal children in preschool is a result of this Government’s commitment to supporting the early years of a child’s life. It will continue to be a key focus of the Office for Early Childhood Development in joining up our early years services with families and communities.

It’s also pleasing to see participation rates for secondary school Aboriginal students continue to grow in the South Australian Aboriginal Secondary Training Academy (SAASTA) and Workabout programs.

These support Aboriginal students to pursue exciting career pathways like civil construction apprenticeships and legal studies at university.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The Aboriginal Education Strategy continues to make progress in improving the lives and educational outcomes for Aboriginal children and young people in South Australia.

Critical to the success of the strategy is partnering with Aboriginal organisations and communities to ensure their voices are not just heard, but they are at the decision-making table.

With support from the Department for Education, Aboriginal language organisations are writing the curriculum in their own language, and Aboriginal staff are contributing to department policies.