COPENHAGEN SPRINT - MORE THAN A UCI WORLD TOUR RACE

“Copenhagen Sprint is all about our cycling culture that we are super proud of, and yet again host a world class cycling event for the world´s best riders - this time, both female and male riders.".” — Tine Eriksen Green Copenhagen Municipality:

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copenhagen Region came together to host the inaugural UCI World Tour new classic for sprinters: Copenhagen Sprint.

Copenhagen lives and breathes cycling. With five times as many bicycles as cars and eight iconic bike bridges, the city has become a global symbol of mobility, sustainability, and lifestyle. One of these — Queen Louise’s Bridge — is officially the most-used bike bridge in the world, a daily parade of pedals and purpose.

"Copenhagen Sprint is a celebration of cycling and all the things that come with it: our pride, our values, and our everyday culture," said Tine Eriksen Green, Event Manager at Copenhagen Municipality. "It’s about bringing people together, and welcoming the world’s top riders — men and women — to share in that love."

The women’s and men’s races began in Roskilde, a city that was once the seat of Viking kings and today thrives as a cultural hub in Fjordland. The route wove through royal North Zealand, passing castles and lakes, into the beating heart of the capital.



Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Morten Bødskov, recalled Denmark's Grand Départ for the Tour de France:

"Those yellow days were unforgettable. But this is different — this is ours. With the sunshine, the crowds, and the stars back again, you feel the same magic — but rooted in Danish tradition."

Alongside the races, para-cycling stood proudly in the spotlight. Emma Lund, Paralympic and World Champion, spoke movingly about visibility:

“The attention we get is so important for all disabled people. They need to see they can do more than doctors or systems often tell them they can.”

The video animated route revealed two spectacular journeys: 181 km for the women, 235 km for the men — finishing with three and five laps, respectively, in the centre of Copenhagen. Streets transformed into arenas. The city’s rhythm became the race.

Women’s Race

The women led the way. Meis Poland, Britt De Grave, and April Tacey animated the early sprints along the fjord. Tacey broke away before being reeled in on the final approach. A crash on the cobbles raised tension. But at the line, it was Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx - Protime — the reigning world champion — who burst ahead.

“Racing here is something special. The city, the people — Denmark just has this energy,” she said.

Men’s Race

From Roskilde Cathedral, the men surged forward. A breakaway of five formed early: Jensen Plowright, Joshua Gudnitz, Victor Vercouillie, George Jackson, and Mads Andersen.

They had an unexpected companion — The Sea Stallion from Glendalough, the world’s longest reconstructed Viking ship, sailing alongside the peloton for 65 kilometres.

The race passed Fredensborg Palace, home of Queen Margrethe II, winding through landscapes protected by UNESCO and Danish law.

Plowright claimed the points sprint over Gudnitz, and the peloton, 150 metres behind, crossed Queen Louise’s Bridge to roaring cheers.

Riders surged past the National Gallery, the Botanical Garden, and into five inner-city laps — a fast and furious mix of cobbles and curves.

The average speed topped 46.9 km/h (29 mph). With under 10 kilometres to go, a dramatic crash scattered the peloton. Fifty riders remained.

In a technical final curve, Jordi Meeus of Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe launched. He held off Alexis Renard and Emilien Jeannière in a breathless sprint to take victory.

“It was incredible. From start to finish, the crowds were everywhere,” Meeus said. “You can feel cycling lives in Denmark. This was special.”

His reward: a handcrafted Royal Copenhagen porcelain trophy, presented in the green park outside the National Gallery.

“It’s like a party,” said Michael Bjerring, a local fan. “The vibe reminds me of the Tour de France — so many people, so much pride.”

“The atmosphere is just wonderful,” added Anders Møller. “So many happy people, all brought together by cycling.”

Copenhagen Sprint revealed the very spirit of Denmark on two wheels. It was not just a race celebrating the sprinter, but a celebration of the rich bike culture that surrounds it — making this a truly unique new classic.

Copenhagen’s Midsummer Sprints will return in June 2026 — blending culture, speed, and soul in the world’s most bike-loving city.

