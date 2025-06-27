Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Announces Official Launch of PNXP Meme Token on International Pineapple Day
Token Provides Real Utility Through Groovy Rewards Redemption Program and Strategic Treasury Management
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)
Authenticate, before you Medicate isn’t just a catchphrase—it’s our mission. When health is at stake, knowing exactly what you’re consuming isn’t optional.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a PINYA XP (USOTC: $PNXP) today announced the official launch of its PNXP meme token, strategically timed to coincide with International Pineapple Day. The token launch represents a significant milestone in creating genuine utility for meme token holders through the company's innovative Groovy Rewards redemption ecosystem and represents the successful graduation from Moonshot to Raydium trading platforms.
— Frank Yglesias Bertheau
The PNXP meme token establishes a new paradigm for cryptocurrency utility by providing authentic value through the company's GROOVY Platform as a Service ecosystem. Groovy Rewards holders can seamlessly redeem their accumulated rewards earned through platform participation activities directly for PNXP meme tokens through the centralized blockchain infrastructure. This redemption mechanism transforms traditional meme token speculation into a rewards-based utility system with measurable value proposition.
The company has implemented a sophisticated treasury management strategy maintaining between 40 to 60 percent of all minted PNXP tokens exclusively for Groovy Rewards redemption purposes. This strategic allocation ensures consistent redemption availability for platform participants while creating sustainable demand dynamics for the token ecosystem. When treasury reserves fall below the 40 percent threshold, the company commits to purchasing tokens on the open market to restore the designated allocation range, providing continuous market support and liquidity enhancement.
The selection of International Pineapple Day for the official token launch reinforces the company's brand identity while creating memorable market positioning for the PNXP token ecosystem. The symbolic connection between the pineapple's representation of hospitality and the token's utility-focused approach to community engagement reflects the company's commitment to providing genuine value rather than purely speculative trading opportunities.
Unlike traditional meme tokens that rely solely on community sentiment and speculative trading, the PNXP token provides demonstrable utility through the GROOVY platform ecosystem. Users earn Groovy Rewards through product authentication activities, educational module completion, community engagement, and supply chain verification participation. These accumulated rewards can be directly converted to PNXP tokens, creating a transparent value exchange mechanism that connects platform activity with token acquisition.
"The launch of our PNXP meme token on International Pineapple Day represents the culmination of extensive development efforts to create genuine utility within the meme token space," said Frank Yglesias, Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple Express Cannabis Company. "Our commitment to maintaining substantial treasury reserves for rewards redemption demonstrates our dedication to providing authentic value for our community participants rather than pursuing short-term speculative gains."
The company's treasury management protocol ensures sustainable token distribution through systematic market intervention when necessary. The 40 to 60 percent allocation range provides flexibility for market conditions while maintaining sufficient reserves for redemption obligations. This approach creates consistent buying pressure during periods of high redemption activity while preserving treasury resources during periods of lower platform participation.
About $PNXP
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, operating as Pinya XP (USOTC: $PNXP), provides cannabis product authenticity verification through its GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform creates immutable seed-to-sale records via Hyperledger Fabric blockchain and QR-NFT tags, preventing counterfeit products and ensuring consumer safety. The GROOVY Rewards program engages consumers through product verification and educational modules, with participants able to redeem accumulated rewards for PINYA meme tokens from the company's strategic treasury holdings. This redemption mechanism creates a bridge between the secure enterprise blockchain environment and the public Solana trading ecosystem. The Geno-NFT Library protects cannabis genetics intellectual property with automatic royalty distribution, while AI-powered analytics deliver comprehensive business insights.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.
Token Disclaimers
Groovy Rewards Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment and engagement within the Groovy ecosystem, functioning similarly to virtual trading cards with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. PINYA Meme Tokens operate under evolving regulatory frameworks. While the Company believes these tokens do not constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations remain subject to change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or decline to zero. Both token types carry significant risks including potential complete loss of utility or value, lack of asset backing, and regulatory uncertainty. Users must acknowledge these are non-investment digital collectibles with no expectation of profit from company efforts.
