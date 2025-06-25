McGallen & Bolden helps clients manage Asia Pacific strategy and communication shifts

McGallen & Bolden content creation Dr Seamus Phan, Principal, McGallen & Bolden McGallen & Bolden (logo)

In a rapidly changing economy shaped by conflicts and AI, successful businesses invest more in communications than their competition.” — Dr Seamus Phan

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based strategy and communications firm McGallen & Bolden now expanded pan-Asia retained public relations, marketing, and crisis communication programs. After a decade of helping clients through crises like the pandemic, regional conflicts, trade wars, and AI changes, the firm has enhanced its consulting programs.

A post-2020 mindset problem

“With the global pandemic, economic slowdown, and regional and trade conflicts, the world has changed drastically. This has caused some multinational corporations to slow down and even close their global operations. With fewer funds and investors, startups and emerging businesses reduced their strategic and communication spending. These changes may work against businesses, especially as AI changes how search engines, social media, and mainstream media produce content, causing brands, mindshare, and revenue of businesses to weaken,” says Dr. Seamus Phan, Principal, McGallen & Bolden.

AI requires a strategic shift

Some businesses now lean heavily on AI. While AI can help with content development, problem-solving, and even business automation, it is imperfect and needs human intervention. AI “hallucination” in content creation queries can lead to falsehoods and legal issues. And ineffective use of AI can dampen employee morale.

Search engines and AI are changing the traditional model of getting found digitally. Businesses used to build a web and social media presence through SEO, digital marketing, and PR to reach the media and build a brand. Now search engines and competing AI platforms are pushing for a query-based paradigm, which may funnel web and social media content through AI-centered queries. Consumers may rely solely on AI answers rather than clicking through various links to form more holistic decision-making perspectives. This shift weakens a brand with fewer direct visits to the website.

Content and outreach

McGallen & Bolden has helped clients navigate global crises and the AI wave by strengthening strategies, tactics, and communication in the Asia Pacific to compete more effectively against their competition.

a. Owned media

Businesses need “owned media” in the AI age. The firm has helped clients build websites with WordPress, with useful content that benefits indexing by search engines and AI platforms and helps consumers reach clients' businesses. The firm has helped clients increase revenue through websites and e-commerce. McGallen & Bolden, a pioneer in digital PR and marketing, has helped clients in cybersecurity, telecommunications, automation, robotics, engineering, and healthcare develop engaging content in text, images, audio, and video.

b. Earned media

McGallen & Bolden has helped clients gain coverage in mainstream and trade media, blogs, podcasts, and influencers. PR integrates with trusted third parties like mainstream media to share useful information with the public, including clients' prospects and customers. Often, earned media coverage helped clients attract prospects and build trust. The firm uses modern qualitative tools based on the AMEC Barcelona Principles to measure media coverage. The firm serves clients in cybersecurity, AI, cloud, automation, robotics, healthcare, transportation, fashion, hospitality, and non-profits.

c. Crisis-ready

McGallen & Bolden developed its crisis communication programs based on aviation CRM and TEM principles and have expanded and refined these programs since the pandemic, regional and trade conflicts, and global cybersecurity instances. Since 1991, McGallen & Bolden has trained clients' C-suite leaders in media engagement and crisis communication. Clients can use McGallen & Bolden's mobile-ready crisis management and communication framework.

d. Impactful events

McGallen & Bolden has helped FMCG clients launch products and brands and engage with regional Asia Pacific media in launches and conferences with creative direction and implementations for visually impactful and social media-friendly backdrops and imagery.

e. Asia-Pacific ready

McGallen & Bolden chairs the Aurea Terras Collective of communication agencies from Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“In a rapidly changing economy shaped by conflicts and AI, successful businesses invest more in communications than their competition, expand in fast-growing Asia Pacific economies, engage with the media, and work with experienced partners to achieve the best results. We welcome businesses looking to grow in the US$96 trillion GDP (PPP) and 4.47 billion population of the Asia Pacific market to tap on our experience and expertise soon,” continued Dr. Seamus Phan, Principal, McGallen & Bolden.

For more information, visit https://mcgallen.com.

McGallen & Bolden and our tech journey

