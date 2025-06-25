Governor Mills Promotes Friendship, Tourism, and Economic Partnerships in New Brunswick

In visits to Fredericton and Saint John, Governor Mills meets with Premier Susan Holt and senior business and provincial officials to discuss stronger cross-border economic and civic partnerships

Fredericton, New Brunswick, CANADA-- Governor Janet Mills today concluded a successful two-day visit to New Brunswick that was focused on strengthening Maine's historic relationship with its Canadian neighbor and promoting Maine as a great place to visit and do business.

The Governor's visit to New Brunswick was highlighted by a bilateral meeting with Premier Susan Holt. The Governor and Premier Holt also participated in a discussion hosted by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce on Federal tariffs, the importance of cross-border tourism, and economic opportunities between Maine and New Brunswick.

"At a time when U.S.--Canada relations are being tested by harsh rhetoric and harmful policies coming from Washington, the centuries-old friendship between Maine and New Brunswick remains strong,"said Governor Mills. "I am deeply grateful for the warm hospitality shown by Premier Holt, her staff, and the people I met with across the province. I leave New Brunswick confident that our partnership -- rooted in mutual respect, regional strength, and economic cooperation -- will only grow stronger in the face of these challenging times."

"New Brunswick and Maine have always been and will continue to be great neighbours and trading partners," said Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick. "I want to thank Governor Mills for coming up to New Brunswick to check out our beautiful province and for her continued leadership in speaking out against tariffs."

Governor Mills began the day fishing on the St. John River at the invitation of The Honorable John Herron, New Brunswick Minister of Natural Resources, and Deputy Minister Cade Libby, to promote Maine and New Brunswick's shared outdoor heritage. While together, Governor Mills, Minister Herron, and Deputy Minister Libby discussed areas of cross-border collaboration between the state and province on the environment, natural resources, and managing effects of climate change.

The Governor then traveled to the Fredericton Knowledge Park -- a 35-acre research and technology campus -- for a fireside chat with Premier Holt moderated by Fredericton Chamber of Commerce CEO Morgan Peters. During the chat, Governor Mills and Premier Holt spoke about preserving collaboration between Maine and New Brunswick in light of current U.S.-Canadian relations and engaged with some 70 Fredericton-area business leaders in attendance. Governor Mills and Premier Holt also held a media availability following the program.

"During this era of uncertainty, in the face of recent challenges, the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce proudly joined with our regional counterparts in a letter to Governor Mills and Premier Holt--an appeal grounded in the deep-rooted friendship and shared values of our sovereign nations. Their presence today speaks volumes: a tangible reaffirmation of the principles and cross-border collaboration we need to reignite shared prosperity, security and navigate our future together," said Morgan Peters, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.

Governor Mills and Premier Holt then toured Corey Nutrition, a family-owned small-batch pet food manufacturer with business ties to Maine, before holding a working lunch at the Lighthouse by 540 along the St. John River -- a popular visitor destination.

Before leaving Fredericton, the Governor -- who has encouraged Canadians to visit Maine this summer, and Maine people to visit Canada -- visited the Beaverbrook Art Gallery. The Beaverbrook, officially designated in 1994 as the official provincial art gallery of New Brunswick, is home to a permanent collection of over 5,000 objects, including Acadian and Indigenous Art, works from the Maritimes, and one of the most extensive British art collections in Canada.

On Monday, while traveling to Fredericton, the Governor visited Saint John, New Brunswick to meet with businesses with a significant presence in Maine, including Irving Oil, J.D. Irving, Limited, and Cooke Aquaculture. The Governor toured J.D. Irving's research lab in Sussex, New Brunswick, which develops cutting-edge tree improvement techniques, as well as its Saint John westside pulp mill.

The Governor concluded her visit to Saint John at a roundtable discussion hosted by the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce.

"Yesterday's roundtable discussion with Governor Mills highlights the invaluable relationship between New Brunswick and Maine's business communities," said Shannon Merrifield, CEO of the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce."The Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to strengthening this bond and amplify the cultural and economic reasons that make our nations stronger together. Maine has always been a trusted friend and partner to New Brunswick, and we strive to continue this vital relationship to benefit businesses and communities on both sides of the border."

Tomorrow, the Governor's mission to Atlantic Canada will continue in Halifax, highlighted by a bilateral meeting with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

Governor Mills has been a consistent champion of Maine's relationship with Canada. Since taking office, Governor Mills has worked closely with her fellow Governors and the Premiers of Eastern Canada. Last week, Governor Mills and Massachusetts Governor Healey convened a summit of governors from the Northeast and Canadian Premiers to discuss the impact of the president's tariffs and how American and Canadian leaders can maintain economic relations that benefit local businesses and residents in energy, trade, tourism, and manufacturing.

In the wake of the president's actions and rhetoric toward Canada, Governor Mills has worked to make sure Canadians know they are welcome in Maine. Last month, the Governor unveiled new signs welcoming Canadian visitors during a roundtable with York County business leaders impacted by declining visitation from Canada. She has brought Maine's message of welcome directly to the Canadian people through television appearances on CBC News Network's Rosemary Barton Live, CTV Atlantic News, and CBC New Brunswick.

Canadian visitors are an important part of Maine's tourism economy. In 2024, nearly 800,000 Canadian visitors spent approximately $497.7 million in Maine, according to the Maine Office of Tourism. Overall, the state welcomed 14.8 million visitors, who spent more than $9.2 billion, supporting 115,900 jobs and generating $5.4 billion in wages.